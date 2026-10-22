United Rewind: United 9-0 Southampton: When Everything Went In

Some victories are memorable because of what was at stake.

Others endure because they simply defy belief.

On 2 February 2021, Manchester United produced one of those afternoons.

Nine goals. Nine.

By the time the final whistle sounded at Old Trafford, Southampton had been overwhelmed, United had equalled the Premier League’s biggest-ever margin of victory, and supporters were struggling to remember a performance quite like it.

It was a night when almost everything United touched found the back of the net.

Defenders scored. Midfielders scored. Academy graduates scored. Substitutes scored.

It felt less like a football match and more like a highlight reel stretched across 90 extraordinary minutes.

The perfect start

The contest was only two minutes old when Southampton’s evening began to unravel.

Young midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz was shown a red card for a challenge on Scott McTominay, leaving the visitors to play virtually the entire match with ten men.

United sensed an opportunity.

They wasted no time taking advantage.

Just 18 minutes later, Aaron Wan-Bissaka opened the scoring with only his second goal for the club.

The right-back’s finish sparked what would become an avalanche.

Goals from everywhere

One of the most remarkable aspects of the performance was the variety of goalscorers.

This was not a one-man show.

This was an entire team joining the party.

Marcus Rashford doubled United’s advantage before an own goal from Jan Bednarek made it three.

Then came a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of the evening.

Academy graduate Mason Greenwood provided the cross and academy graduate Edinson Cavani’s replacement in the side, Marcus Rashford, continued the attack that typified United’s relentless approach.

Before half-time, Edinson Cavani himself got on the scoresheet, heading home to ensure United reached the interval with a commanding lead.

At 4-0, the match was effectively finished.

The goals were not.

No let-up

Many teams would have eased off.

United did the opposite.

Just after the restart, Anthony Martial added another.

Then came one of the night’s most popular moments.

Midfielder Scott McTominay, who had been at the heart of United’s energy throughout, powered home a brilliant strike from distance.

The scoreline now read 6-0.

And somehow there was still over 20 minutes to play.

The substitutes join in

One of the joys of a rout like this is that everybody wants to get involved.

The substitutes certainly did.

Bruno Fernandes, already one of the Premier League’s standout performers that season, added a penalty late on.

Anthony Martial struck again.

By now Southampton were simply trying to survive.

Then came the final act.

Number nine

Deep into stoppage time, Daniel James latched onto a pass and drilled a low shot beyond the goalkeeper.

9-0.

Old Trafford may have been empty due to pandemic restrictions, but the significance of the moment was impossible to miss.

United had equalled the Premier League record victory margin.

Every attack seemed dangerous.

Every mistake seemed punished.

Every chance appeared destined to become a goal.

It was one of those rare sporting occasions when supporters stop worrying about the result and start wondering just how many more might follow.

A scoreline for the history books

Football rarely allows perfection.

There is usually a missed chance, a controversial incident or a late consolation.

This felt different.

United were ruthless from the first whistle until the last.

What made the performance particularly memorable was the range of contributors.

Goals arrived from defenders, forwards, midfielders and substitutes.

The team attacked relentlessly regardless of the scoreline.

Nobody settled.

Nobody coasted.

Everybody pushed for more.

More than just a record

The 9-0 victory remains one of the defining results of the Ole Gunnar Solskjær era.

Not because it delivered silverware.

Not because it decided a title race.

But because it represented a glimpse of everything supporters wanted that United side to become.

Fast.

Clinical.

Attacking.

Entertaining.

For one unforgettable evening, everything clicked.

Every move flowed.

Every attack carried purpose.

And seemingly every shot ended up in the net.

United have enjoyed bigger moments.

They have certainly won more important matches.

But few games from the modern era are remembered with quite the same sense of disbelief.

Nine goals.

One night.

And a reminder that sometimes football can feel gloriously unfair.

United 9-0 Southampton.

When everything went in.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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