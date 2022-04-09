Confirmed XI: Everton v United – Ronaldo is back! Rashford given a chance; Fernandes’ creativity

Manchester United will travel to face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon in the first kick off of the day. United seemed to put themselves into a difficult position after failing to beat Leicester City last weekend but Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace has left the door slightly open.

Ralf Rangnick’s side will need to get some good form going against Everton, who are themselves contending for a place in the bottom three of the Premier League table after their 3-2 defeat to Burnley, who are also relegation contenders this season.

At the time of writing, United sit in seventh place, level on points but behind on goal difference to West Ham United, who have played one match more than United thus far. Everton sit in 17th place in the league with 25 points, one more than Burnley – who have a better goal difference.

It is going to be a tough end to the season for United, who will want to achieve UEFA Champions League football next season but could also find themselves in the UEFA Europa League or even the UEFA Europa Conference League – it could be better to sit out of European competition altogether.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Telles;

Fred, Matić;

Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho;

Ronaldo

Substitutes:

Heaton, Henderson; Jones, Dalot; Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Hannibal; Elanga

Everton:

Pickford;

Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko;

Iwobi, Allan, Delph;

Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon

Substitutes:

Begovic; Kenny, Holgate, Branthwaite; Doucouré, Gomes, Alli; Gray, Rondón

United and Everton have met 59 times in the Premier League. United have won 37 times, drawn 13 times with Everton winning nine times. United have scored 109 goals, winning five penalties and scoring four of them. Everton have scored 58 goals, winning four penalties and scoring three.

United have kept 24 clean sheets with Everton keeping nine. Discipline has been an issue with United players receiving 77 yellow cards and two red cards and Everton players being shown 109 yellow cards and three red cards. United need to be better in this match.

Mark Hughes, Andrei Kanchelskis, John O’Kane, Phil Neville, Jesper Blomqvist, Tim Howard, Louis Saha, Darron Gibson, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Keane, Tom Cleverley, Romelu Lukaku and Morgan Schneiderlin have all played for United and Everton and Donny van de Beek is on loan there now.

The most successful player to play for both United and Everton is Wayne Rooney, who was sold to United for £25 million in the summer of 2004. Before he rejoined Everton in 2017, he became United’s all time top scorer, scoring 253 goals for the club and 53 goals for England.

