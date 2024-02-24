Confirmed XI: Forson starts against Fulham! Garnacho & Rashford on the wings! Lindelof at left-back!

Manchester United welcome Fulham to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon in a traditional 3pm kick off. Erik ten Hag will be seeking to continue United’s unbeaten run of 2024 with six wins and one draw since the turn of the New Year. United seem to be in better form.

Fulham have not had a good season but have also not had a bad season. At the time of writing, they sit in 12th place in the league with 29 points. United sit in sixth place with 44 points, just five points short of fourth-placed Aston Villa with United needing top four this season.

This will be the first match after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover of the club, so will be a big occasion at the Theatre of Dreams, which could well be getting a facelift with the area subject to significant redevelopment, which was announced recently. A good era to begin now?

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Forson

Substitutes

Bayindir; Evans, Kambwala; Amrabat, Eriksen, McTominay, Collyer; Amad, Antony

Fulham

Leno;

Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson;

Reed, Lukic;

Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi;

Muniz

Substitutes

Rodak; Tete, Ballo-Toure, Ream, Diop; Cairney, Traore, De Cordova-Reid; Broja

United have created something since the start of 2024 and are undefeated, which is something that Ten Hag will need to keep going as long as possible. United need to try and break into the top four this season and are five points from doing that – but other results will complicate this.

Against Fulham, who have always been lively against United, Ten Hag’s side will need to take control once again and push for the victory. Granted, against both Villa and Luton, it has been close for United with 2-1 wins in both matches. United will need to dig deep and get the result.

Rasmus Hojlund is a player in great form at this stage of the season with seven goals in his last six matches, which shows a major positive compared to the start of the season for him. United have established themselves as positive work in progress once again – which is great!

Written by Paul