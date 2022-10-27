Confirmed XI: Garnacho starts for United; Ronaldo leads the line; Eriksen & Casemiro in midfield

Manchester United welcome Sheriff Tiraspol to Old Trafford five days after the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Casemiro opened his goalscoring account with United in the last minute of the match after United conceded a penalty.

It showed that United’s mentality as a team is changing and they will do all they can to get the results, which is a good corner to turn after the last few seasons of this squad. Sheriff will be led by a new manager after Stjepan Tomas tendered his resignation following a defeat to Petrocub.

United need just a point to progress out of their UEFA Europa League group this season but will be seeking to win their last two matches, beating Sheriff and Real Sociedad so they can top the group ahead of the season entering a break for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia;

Eriksen, Casemiro;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Ronaldo

Substitutes

Heaton, Dubravka; Maguire, Shaw; Fred, van de Beek, McTominay, Iqbal; Rashford, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga

Sheriff Tiraspol

Koval;

Guedes, Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo;

Badolo, Diop, Kyabou, Mudasiru, Rasheed;

Atiemwen

Substitutes

Celeadnic, Pascenko, Heron, Vizeu, Gliga, Hatman, Pernambuco, Ignatov, Covali

United and Sheriff have played just once in the history of both clubs. United won that match with Jadon Sancho, assisted by Christian Eriksen scoring the first goal and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 699th club career goal from the penalty spot. Of course, he now had 700.

United could afford to rest some of their players in this match, with it being played at Old Trafford and with United entertaining West Ham United at the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, the lack of any travelling will aid United.

Sheriff’s exploits in the UEFA Champion League last season seem to be behind them this season with it likely that they will fall into the UEFA Europa Conference League later this season, although if Omonia get any points against Real Sociedad and beat Sheriff, that won’t happen.

Written by John Walker