Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Wan-Bissaka & Lindelof return against Liverpool! McTominay & Mainoo in the midfield! Garnacho to strike?

Manchester United welcome North West rivals Liverpool to the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon in the quarter final stage of the Emirates FA Cup. Erik ten Hag will be readying his team for their biggest match this season – one that will continue their run or end their season.

United have no other option than the FA Cup to build on their Carabao Cup win last season and face a hard slog to break back into the top four in the Premier League this season. After this match there is an international break with players who are recovering from injury given time to fine fitness.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup this season and are challenging current Premier League champions Manchester City to win the trophy for the second time. They are also into the UEFA Europa League quarter finals so they have something to gain in his final season.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Dalot;

Mainoo, McTominay;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Heaton; Maguire, Kambwala; Amrabat, Mount, Eriksen, Forson; Amad, Antony

Liverpool

Kelleher;

Gomez, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson;

Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister;

Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes

Adrian, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Clark, McConnell, Gravenberch, Danns, Bradley

United could suffer a massive defeat at the hands of Liverpool but with the injuries to the squad, it could work out in United’s favour. Granted, Liverpool’s last few results with the injuries taking their hold have been good with an 11-2 aggregate win over Sparta Prague and a 1-1 draw with City.

Ten Hag will need to get this United side fighting for the victory as if they exit the FA Cup this weekend, their season will be over and they will in effect have nothing to fight for. They are outside the top four in the Premier League and face a fight to get back into the UEFA Champions League.

United could have a few key players back in the squad this weekend, but with different periods of time out for them all, it could take a few matches before they find their match fitness and return to the form that saw them playing well in stages this season. United have a battle on their hands.

Written by Paul