Confirmed XI: Mainoo, Baleba & Mbeumo start against AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League; Martinez benched

Manchester United welcome AS Roma to Old Trafford this evening knowing that anything less than victory could leave their UEFA Champions League campaign in serious jeopardy.

The pressure on Michael Carrick has intensified considerably in recent weeks following a difficult run of results. United have struggled for consistency both domestically and in Europe, with defeats in their opening two Champions League matches leaving them in need of a response. Questions have been asked about performances, confidence has been affected, and scrutiny surrounding the manager has continued to grow. Recent setbacks have left Carrick searching for the result that can reignite his side’s season.

For the players, the challenge is equally significant. Senior figures within the squad know that European nights at Old Trafford demand high standards, particularly when the club finds itself under pressure. A strong display against Roma would not only boost United’s hopes of progressing in the competition but could also help restore belief after a difficult spell.

Roma, however, will arrive in Manchester determined to take advantage of United’s struggles. The Italian side possess quality, experience and a strong European pedigree, making them dangerous opponents on any stage.

With the spotlight firmly fixed on Old Trafford, this fixture feels like a defining moment. Victory could provide Carrick and his players with much-needed momentum, while another disappointing result would only increase the pressure surrounding everyone connected with the club.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Dalot;

Baleba, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Cunha;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Darlow, Heaton; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Amass; Mount, Santos, Tielemans, T. Fletcher; Zirkzee, Lacey

AS Roma

Vasquez;

Balerdi, Mancini, Hermoso;

Rensch, de Roon, Mora, Wesley;

Soule, Cristante;

Malen

Substitutes

De Marzi, Molina, Ghilardi, Ndicka, Koulierakis, Di Nunzio, Pisilli, Lulli, Castro

United and Roma have shared a number of memorable nights in European competition, with the fixture forever associated with one of the most famous results in Champions League history.

The clubs first met in the quarter-finals of the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League. After losing the first leg 2-1 in Rome, United produced a stunning response at Old Trafford, thrashing Roma 7-1 to secure an 8-3 aggregate victory. Goals from Michael Carrick, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Alan Smith and Patrice Evra helped Sir Alex Ferguson’s side record what UEFA described as a Champions League quarter-final record victory.

The teams met again in the Champions League group stage the following season, with United winning 1-0 in Rome before completing a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford. Those results reinforced the Reds’ dominance in the matchup as they progressed to another European knockout campaign.

Further meetings followed in the 2008/09 quarter-finals. United once again proved too strong, earning a 2-0 aggregate victory through a 2-0 home success and a disciplined goalless draw in the Italian capital.

As a result, Roma have often found United to be one of their most difficult European opponents. For United supporters, however, the fixture will always evoke memories of that unforgettable 7-1 triumph, one of the greatest European performances ever witnessed at Old Trafford.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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