Confirmed XI: Martial leads the line against Wolves; Varane back; Garnacho on the bench – Rashford misses out

Manchester United welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford this afternoon. It is one of three Old Trafford matches left this season with four matches remaining altogethers. Erik ten Hag’s side are seeking a big comeback after back-to-back defeats in the Premier League but had had a significant break between matches for only the second time this season. United will need to start getting points on the board to secure UEFA Champions League next season.

Wolves have not had a bad season – currently sitting in 13th place with 40 points, it seems certain that they will be playing in the Premier League next season. It seems unlikely that they will be challenging for European football next season so finishing the season on a high is what will be expected from Julen Lopetegui. He will understand that United will be seeking the exact same thing and will be ready for that. The last two clubs United have played were ready.

I would expect Wolves to be ready too. United have many problems this season and goals has become a big one for them. United seem to struggle to find chances and with injuries at the tail end of the season, it has not been the greatest time for United. But there are exactly five matches left this season and then it is the summer and time to continue the rebuild. United will be in a much better position for the upcoming pre-season tour and then the 2023/24 season.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Sancho;

Martial

Substitutes

Butland; Maguire, Malacia, Dalot; Fred, Pellistri; Weghorst, Elanga, Garnacho

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bentley;

Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Gomes;

Nunes, Neves, Lemina, Neto;

Cunha, Costa

Substitutes

Sa; Collins, Bueno; Podence, Sarabia, Gomes; Jimenez, Hee-Chan, Traore

United and Wolves have met 17 times in the Premier League. United have won 10 times drawing three times and lost four times. United have scored 25 goals, winning three penalties, scoring two. Wolves have scored 11 goals, winning no penalties. United have kept eight clean sheets with Wolves keeping three. Discipline is an issue with United players shown 29 yellow cards and one red card. Wolves players have been shown 25 yellow cards and one red card.

United and Wolves have already met this season at the Molineux on New Year’s Eve in the Premier League with United winning 1-0 with Marcus Rashford scoring the only goal of the game. Wolves seem to be well into the safety of the Premier League next season sitting 13th in the table with 40 points. It is United that needs to win this match – losing the last two matches in the Premier League, would could risk their top four finish in the league this season.

Jim McCalliog, Scott McGarvey, Darren Ferguson, Paul Ince, Denis Irwin, Darron Gibson and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson have all played for United and Wolves during their careers. Irwin and Ince are probably the more well-known players having both done well at United during their times at the club. Ince never left United for Wolves, he signed later in his career after playing for Inter Milan, Liverpool and Middlesbrough post-United.

Written by John Walker