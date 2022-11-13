Confirmed XI: Martial, Rashford, Fernandes & Elanga in attack; Casemiro & Eriksen in midfield; Garnacho benched

Manchester United have travelled to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Premier League for this afternoons match. It will be the final match that United will play before the FIFA World Cup which will see a number of players head to Qatar with those left in Manchester having some time off before a winter training break in Spain with friendly matches being played.

United fell to Aston Villa in the league on Sunday but dispatched the Birmingham club 4-2 in the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening. It was one of the best matches in the past few weeks for United which saw Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay all score goals and Alejandro Garnacho get two assists and Fernandes get one.

It is important for United to beat Fulham and finish ahead of the FIFA World Cup on a high, getting over the blip that was the Villa match last weekend. United have shown that some changes in the team can do a lot of difference and losing Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad has once again enhanced United, which is a good thing. United play at a quicker pace without him.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Malacia, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes

Bishop, Dubravka; Maguire; Fred, van de Beek, McTominay, Iqbal; Garnacho

Fulham

Leno;

Cordova-Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson;

Cairney, Palhinha;

Wilson, Pereira, Willian;

Vinicius

Substitutes

Rodak; Adarabioyo, Duffy, Mbabu; Chalobah, James, Onomah, Harris, Sekularac

United and Fulham have met 30 times in the Premier League. United have won 21 times, drawing six times with Fulham winning three times. United have scored 68 goals, winning two penalties, scoring one. Fulham have scored 31 goals, winning two penalties, scoring both. Fulham are a team in some good form this season and will be a threat against United.

United have kept a total of 11 clean sheets with Fulham keeping two. There have been some disciplinary issues with United players shown 42 yellow cards and two red cards. Fulham players have been shown 40 yellow cards and one red card. United hit a blip against Villa in the league on Sunday, beating them in the Carabao Cup. It is important to win this match.

Andreas Pereira, Dimitar Berbatov, Andy Cole, Louis Saha, Edwin van de Sar, Paul Parker, Kieran Richardson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Chris Smalling, Tim Fosu-Mensah, George Best and Charlie Mitten have all played for both Manchester United and Fulham. Best is probably the most well-known along with van de Sar, Cole, Berbatov, Mitten and Smalling.

Written by John Walker