Confirmed XI: Pellistri, Rashford & Weghorst start against Real Betis; Varane, Shaw & Sabitzer on the bench

Manchester United travel to Seville in Spain to take on Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg this evening. United beat Betis 4-1 in the first leg at Old Trafford with goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst scoring the goals. Erik ten Hag’s side bounced back well following the defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League five days previously. United have a good chance in the Europa League.

Betis have not had a win since they beat Elche 3-2, earning a 0-0 draw against Real Madrid, losing to United and more recently a 1-1 draw against Villarreal. That said, United drew 0-0 with the Premier League’s bottom club – Southampton on Sunday which saw Casemiro sent off and suspended for the next four domestic matches and Alejandro Garnacho receive an ankle injury, which will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future – two big blows for United.

United have two matches left before the first international break of 2023 with this visit to Seville to face Betis and a visit of Fulham to Old Trafford in the quarter final of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday – which will be the first match Casemiro will miss, along with the Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United (A), Brentford (H) and Everton (H). At least he will be rested for the end of the season – which looks set to be just as busy as it is now.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia;

Casemiro, Fred;

Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford;

Weghorst

Substitutes

Heaton, Butland; Lindelof, Varane, Dalot, Shaw; Sabitzer, McTominay; Sancho, Elanga

Real Betis

Silva;

Sabaly, Pezzella, Gonzalez, Vinicius;

Rodriguez, Carvalho;

Ruibal, Joaquin, Juanmi;

Perez

Substitutes

Bravo, Martin, Ruiz, Iglesias, Canales, Henrique, Jose, Guardado, Rodri, Miranda, Garreta, Perez

United and Betis have played one competitive fixture in there history of both clubs and that was played at Old Trafford last week with United winning 4-1 with goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst. The Spanish side scored through on loan Leicester City player Ayoze Pérez, but it was a mere consolation, which at the time it was scored, was the equaliser. United persevered, bouncing back from the humiliating defeat to Liverpool.

United face Betis in a friendly during the FIFA World Cup, playing at the Estadio Benito Villamarín and losing 1-0 with Nabil Fekir scoring the only goal of the match. David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial were the only experienced players to have started that match with Martin Dubravka and Donny van de Beek as the only experienced players on the bench. United will be confident of winning in Seville this time.

United and Betis have no players who have played for both clubs. That may change at some point in the future though. United have a three goal cushion to take to Seville on Thursday and as long as they score, they have a great chance of reaching the quarter final of the UEFA Europa League this season with the draw for that happening on Friday afternoon. United have a good chance of winning another trophy this season with the Emirates FA Cup also still open – at this time.

Written by John Walker