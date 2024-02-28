Confirmed XI: Rashford, Fernandes, Casemiro & Varane start against Forest; Ogunneye, Collier & Mainoo on the bench!

Manchester United travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Emirates FA Cup on Wednesday evening in another must win match for Erik ten Hag which could also see United’s season come to an end without any hope of silverware – which is justified.

It has been a terrible season for United which has seen the club seek to raise their stakes after winning the Carabao Cup last season – Ten Hag’s first trophy as United manager to a point where there will be nothing to play for this season, especially if they fail to reach top four in the league.

Forest have also suffered an abject season but they too have a chance to at least stake their claim for silverware this season, no matter how unlikely that may seem. United should be beating this team but at this time, it looks like United would struggle to beat themselves.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat;

Casemiro, McTominay;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Rashford

Substitutes

Bayindir; Evans, Kambwala, Ogunneye; Eriksen, Mainoo, Collyer; Amad, Forson

Nottingham Forest

Turner;

Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Toffolo;

Yates, Danilo;

Elanga, Gibbs-White, Origi;

Awoniyi

Substitutes

Obysseas, Konate, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Niakhate, Reyna, Omobamidele, Ribeiro, Gardner

United have been playing a terrible brand of football for the majority of the season but since the turn of 2024, they have been fortunate that Rasmus Hojlund has been in the zone and firing for the club – which has been the difference for United in the last six matches at least.

Since the Dane was injured and is likely to miss the next three weeks of football, United have looked complacent in front of goal with a lack of creativity and hunger and no players to become the talisman of the team – which is unlikely considering the wages paid to overrated players.

Forest will be up for this challenge. In the not too distant future they have beat United – the last match of 2023 saw them overcome this United team, who looked faceless. It is likely that it will happen again with United in a similar position – a lack of belief, hunger and fight.

Written by Paul