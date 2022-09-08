Confirmed XI: Ronaldo, Antony, Eriksen & Casemiro start against Real Sociedad

8 September 2022

Manchester United will open their UEFA Europa League campaign by entertaining Real Sociedad at Old Trafford this evening. Erik ten Hag’s side will be seeking their fifth victory in a row this season after the opening two defeats in the Premier League.

United have a good record against the Spanish club, playing four times, winning twice and drawing twice. Only five goals have been scored, all of them for United (one being an own goal). Real Sociedad sit in ninth position in La Liga after four matches so far.

Ten Hag’s side sit in fifth place in the Premier League after six matches, turning their season around after the defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, winning their next four matches against Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City and Arsenal.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia;

Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Ronaldo, Elanga

Substitutes

Heaton, Dubravka; Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Fredricson; Fernandes, McTominay, Iqbal; Sancho, Garnacho, McNeill

Real Sociedad

Remiro;

Gorosabel, Elustondo, Pacheco, Munoz;

Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino;

Silva, Umar, Kubo

Substitutes

Zubiaurre, Sola, Illarramendi, Zubeldia, Barrenetxea, Cho, Guevara, Navarro, Sørloth, Turrientes, González, Karrikaburu

United and Real Sociedad have met four times in European competition with United winning two matches, drawing two matches and Real Sociedad winning none. United have scored five goals, keeping four clean sheets. Real Sociedad have scored no goals, keeping no clean sheets.

The first two matches between the two clubs were played in the UEFA Champions League in the 2013/14 season, winning 1-0 and drawing 0-0. In the 2020/21 season, United met them in the round of 32 in the UEFA Europa League, winning 4-0 and drawing 0-0.

Adnan Januzaj is the only transfer between the two clubs, signing for them in the summer of 2017. Januzaj made 63 appearances for United, scoring five goals and six assists. At Real Sociedad he made 168 appearances, scoring 23 goals and 21 assists.

