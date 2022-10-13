Confirmed XI: Ronaldo, Rashford, Fernandes, Casemiro and Antony start against Omonia

A win in this match will put United in a good position to get out of the group

Manchester United will welcome Omonia Nicosia to Old Trafford on Thursday evening in the fourth group stage clash of the UEFA Europa League this season. United beat the Cypriot side 3-2 in Nicosia last week after a hard-fought clash, coming from behind and protecting their victory.

United all did the same with Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Sunday evening, coming from behind to earn all three points in the match, winning 2-1. Cristiano Ronaldo was seeking his 700th club career goal against Omonia, finding that against Everton.

The Cypriot side will be heading to Old Trafford for the first time, seeking to get their first points in the bak in the European competition after three defeats in their opening three matches. United sit second in the group with Real Sociedad at the top of the group at this stage.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia;

Casemiro, Fred;

Antony, Fernandes, Rashford;

Ronaldo

Substitutes

Heaton, Dubravka; Varane, Shaw; Eriksen, McTominay, Iqbal; Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho

Omonia Nicosia

Uzoho;

Matthews, Lang, Miletic, Yuste, Kitsos;

Panagiotou, Cassama, Charalampous;

Bruno, Kakouli

Substitutes

Panayi, Psaltis, Loizou, Barker, Papoulis, Lecjaks, Ansarifard, Zachariou, Diskerud, Venizelou, Savva, Bezus

United and Omonia played their first match last week with United winning 3-2. Marcus Rashford scored a brace with Anthony Martial scoring the other goal. United came from behind to win the match with Omonia scoring in the first half.

It was not the first time that United had played at the GSP Stadium though, playing in the UEFA Champions League group stage against Maccabi Haifa back in 2002, losing 3-0. It was the first time they had won in Cyprus though. Now they welcome the Cypriot side to Old Trafford.

There are currently no connections between United and Omonia with no players playing for both clubs. However, there have bee a few players who have played under Neil Lennon, including Ben Amos, Saidy Janko, Paul Rachubka and Andy Kellett.

