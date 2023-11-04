Confirmed XI: Ten Hag on the ropes but can he formulate a plan against Fulham? Here is his XI for the match…

4 November 2023 John Walker First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Ten Hag on the ropes but can he formulate a plan against Fulham? Here is his XI for the match…

Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday still seeking a victory following the return from international football last weekend. United have been beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at Old Trafford last weekend, which was not a great start.

The on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup, the holders were stunned by Newcastle United, last seasons finalists in another 3-0 defeat at the Theatre of Dreams. United’s players seem to have either downed tools or forgot how to play football. They have brought this on themselves.

United are in a similar position under Erik ten Hag as they were under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. But it cannot be the sole responsibility if the manager as the only constant is the Glazers and the executives at the club.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot;

McTominay, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Højlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Reguilon, Varane; Amrabat, Mount, Mainoo, Hannibal; Martial, Pellistri

Fulham

Leno;

Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson;

Wilson, Palhinha;

Iwobi, Pereira, Willian;

Rodrigo

Substitutes

Rodak, Ballo-Toure, De Fougerolles, Cairney, Reed, Lukic, De Cordova-Reid, Jimenez, Vinicius

United have got to turn a corner with the season quickly ending any hopes of silverware with relegation an option with the form of the club at this time. United’s players look disinterested in putting performances together which add fuel to major rifts at the club.

The same things seem to come back under different managers with different players at the club now but it is the same problem. Ten Hag has been backed financially but his authority at the club has not been awarded by the owners and the executives. It’s never going to work.

The Glazers have turned United into a circus with supporters all over the world always blaming the manager with the players and the ownership always getting a chance to continue the decline. These players need to play for the shirt not their bank accounts. It’s shocking that they don’t care!

Written by John Walker

Avatar photo
About John Walker 2026 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Manchester United ‘on the brink’ of £84 million deal to sign Antony from Ajax – reports

25 August 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United ‘on the brink’ of £84 million deal to sign Antony from Ajax – reports

Manchester United are reportedly ‘on the brink’ of signing Ajax winger Anthony in an £84 million deal, according to The Sun. The 22-year-old has bene linked to United throughout the summer and has fought for […]

Feature

Ratings: Anthony Martial MOTM in 1-1 draw at Wolves; Paul Pogba penalty miss costly, Daniel James played well

19 August 2019 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Opinion, Player Ratings Comments Off on Ratings: Anthony Martial MOTM in 1-1 draw at Wolves; Paul Pogba penalty miss costly, Daniel James played well

Manchester United draw 1-1 with Wolves at the Molineux on Monday evening. Anthony Martial scored his 50th goal for United in the first half of the game with Ruben Neves equalising ten minutes into the […]