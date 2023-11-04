Confirmed XI: Ten Hag on the ropes but can he formulate a plan against Fulham? Here is his XI for the match…

Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday still seeking a victory following the return from international football last weekend. United have been beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at Old Trafford last weekend, which was not a great start.

The on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup, the holders were stunned by Newcastle United, last seasons finalists in another 3-0 defeat at the Theatre of Dreams. United’s players seem to have either downed tools or forgot how to play football. They have brought this on themselves.

United are in a similar position under Erik ten Hag as they were under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. But it cannot be the sole responsibility if the manager as the only constant is the Glazers and the executives at the club.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot;

McTominay, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Højlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Reguilon, Varane; Amrabat, Mount, Mainoo, Hannibal; Martial, Pellistri

Fulham

Leno;

Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson;

Wilson, Palhinha;

Iwobi, Pereira, Willian;

Rodrigo

Substitutes

Rodak, Ballo-Toure, De Fougerolles, Cairney, Reed, Lukic, De Cordova-Reid, Jimenez, Vinicius

United have got to turn a corner with the season quickly ending any hopes of silverware with relegation an option with the form of the club at this time. United’s players look disinterested in putting performances together which add fuel to major rifts at the club.

The same things seem to come back under different managers with different players at the club now but it is the same problem. Ten Hag has been backed financially but his authority at the club has not been awarded by the owners and the executives. It’s never going to work.

The Glazers have turned United into a circus with supporters all over the world always blaming the manager with the players and the ownership always getting a chance to continue the decline. These players need to play for the shirt not their bank accounts. It’s shocking that they don’t care!

Written by John Walker