Confirmed XI: United team versus Everton named; Hojlund misses out, Martial leads the line!

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to Liverpool to face Everton at Goodison Park. Everton’s international break was not a positive one with them being deducted 10 points for breaches of Financial Fair Play.

Meanwhile, Manchester City who have 115 outstanding charges against them, for well over a year, seen to have avoided any penalty, which seems very strange. United will need to build on that 1-0 victory over Luton prior to the international break but have a heavy injury list.

Luke Shaw is back in training but looks likely to sit out this match as United could miss ten other names from their squad, which will make this an important match for United to get a good result from. However, Everton will be seeking to climb up the table again with a victory.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw;

Mainoo, McTominay;

Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Martial

Substitutes

Bayindir; Reguilon, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Amrabat, van de Beek, Hannibal; Pellistri, Hugill

Everton

Pickford;

Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko;

Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil;

Doucoure;

Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes

Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Coleman, Hunt, Danjuma, Chermiti, Dobbin

United need to rediscover their identity this season. Last season, there were so many positives that the results were coming for Erik ten Hag. However, this season, there is something wrong in the camp and there are so many negatives. Players are unhappy when they should be thankful.

That has been the problem over the years for United; players seemingly assume they are the bees knees and should be looked at differently playing for United. When that privilege should be afforded to the club, the management and the supporters. Footballers today seem to have attitudes.

Ten Hag will need to get United playing well against Everton, who have been in a relegation battle for the last few seasons, which could happen again this season. United have an injury crisis and need to overcome that, then the results have to start coming. United need to get the better of the Toffees.

