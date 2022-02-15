Confirmed XI: United v Brighton – Ronaldo, Sancho and Elanga start

United cannot fall to another draw in this match seeing as players who messed up still start

15 February 2022 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: United v Brighton – Ronaldo, Sancho and Elanga start
MacFinder

Manchester United welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Old Trafford in the Premier League this evening. This match was supposed to be played in December but was postponed because of the number of coronavirus cases at the Old Trafford club.

United have failed to win three matches in a row, drawing all by the same 1-1 scoreline but exited the Emirates FA Cup losing 8-7 on penalties. For all of those matches, United played well in the first halves of the matches, failing to do so in the second halves of the matches.

Because of this, United are still out of the top four with this game in hand left, having not taken advantage in the last two Premier League matches which with the teams below them still having games in hand, could give them a problem moving forward.

That said, United sitting out of UEFA Champions League football for a season is not going to be a bad thing. It will reduce the money the Glazer’s can take away from the club and could see a reduction in wages for any players who remain at the club after the summer.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

Fernandes, McTominay, Fred;

Elanga, Ronaldo, Sancho

Substitutes:

Henderson, Heaton; Jones, Telles, Wan-Bissaka; Pogba, Mata, Lingard; Rashford

Brighton and Hove Albion:

Sanchez;

Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella;

Moder, Gross, Bissouma;

Mac Allister, Maupay, Trossard

Substitutes:

Steele; Lamptey, Duffy; Lallana, Alzate, March, Caicedo; Welbeck, Ferguson

United and Brighton have met eight times in the history of the Premier League. United have won six times, drawing none with Brighton winning twice. United have scored 16 goals, winning three penalties, scoring all of them. Brighton have scored nine goals, winning two penalties, scoring both.

United have kept two clean sheets in this fixture with Brighton keeping one. The disciplinary history is not problematic with United players shown nine yellow cards and no red cards with Brighton players being shown 16 yellow cards and no red cards.

Danny Welbeck, Oliver Norwood, James Wilson, Jesse Lingard, Tomasz Kuszczak, Robbie Savage, Paul McShane, Frank Stapleton, Andy Ritchie, Peter O’Sullivan, Wilf Tranter, Joe Carolan, Jack Mansell and Mickey Thomas have all played for both United and Brighton.

One notable mention is Eric Steele. Whilst he only played for Brighton as a goalkeeper, he was one of the goalkeeper coached for United from 2008 until 2013 and helped David Ge Gea considerably after he signed for the club in the summer of 2011.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1430 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Feature

How Manchester United could look against Norwich City; Romero in goal; Matic, McTominay and Pogba in midfield, Rashford, Martial and Greenwood in attack?

25 June 2020 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on How Manchester United could look against Norwich City; Romero in goal; Matic, McTominay and Pogba in midfield, Rashford, Martial and Greenwood in attack?

Manchester United will be back in Emirates FA Cup action as they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Saturday evening. It will be the third time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faced Norwich […]

First Team

Manchester United urged to sign Corentin Tolisso from Bayern Munich; agent rubbishes rumours

11 June 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United urged to sign Corentin Tolisso from Bayern Munich; agent rubbishes rumours

Manchester United have been urged to make a move for perfect transfer target, Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso. Reports in France has suggested that United hold an interest in the player, who has been injured this […]

Feature

Over the years Manchester United has signed many players from Portuguese clubs; Bruno Fernandes could be the new star of Old Trafford

17 April 2020 John Walker Feature, First Team, History, Managers, Opinion Comments Off on Over the years Manchester United has signed many players from Portuguese clubs; Bruno Fernandes could be the new star of Old Trafford

At the end of January 2020, Bruno Fernandes became the sixth Portuguese player to sign for Manchester United and the seventh to sign from the Portuguese Liga NOS. United not only hold close relationships with clubs from […]