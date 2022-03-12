Confirmed XI: United v Spurs – Ronaldo, Rashford, Sancho and Pogba start; Fernandes missing

Manchester United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening following their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City last weekend. Spurs beat Everton 5-0 on Monday evening and their form is considerably better than United’s.

Ralf Rangnick’s side will need to start grinding out the results this season or they will face a season without UEFA Champions League football, which seems to be happening more often than not post-Sir Alex Ferguson. It will be the player’s fault if that happens.

When City scored their third goal on Sunday, United never got over that, holding their heads down rather than putting up a fight. It just underlines the fact that there is no desire, determination or fight in this team and considering how much this team is paid, that is disgusting.

Personally, I have never been as disgusted in this team as much as I have this season. The captain of the club just does not know how to lead and the so-called world class players seem to have given up, which says more about them than anything else at this moment in time.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles;

Fred, Matic;

Rashford, Pogba, Sancho;

Ronaldo

Substitutes:

Henderson; Lindelöf, Bailly, Jones, Wan-Bissaka; Mata, Lingard; Cavani, Elanga

Tottenham Hotspur:

Lloris;

Romero, Dier, Davies;

Doherty, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Reguilón;

Kulusevski, Son;

Kane

Substitutes:

Gollini; Sanchez, Royal, Rodon; Winks, White; Bergwijn, Moura, Scarlett

United and Spurs have met a total of 59 times in the Premier League. United have won 37 times, drawing 12 matches with Spurs winning 10 times. United have scored 101 goals, winning eight penalties, scoring all of them. Spurs have scored 57 goals, winning one penalty, scoring it.

United have kept 28 clean sheets in these fixtures with Spurs keeping eight. Discipline is a problem with United player shown 106 yellow cards and four red cards and Spurs players shown 95 yellow cards and one red card. United won the last match – they need to win this one.

Jack Hall, Jimmy Brown, Garth Crooks, Alan Brazil, Terry Gibson, Chris McGrath, Fraizer Campbell, Chris Jones, Zeki Fryers, Teddy Sheringham, Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick have played for both United and Spurs in the history of the two clubs.

The more famous three; Sheringham made 153 appearances, scoring 46 goals and 28 assists, Berbatov making 149 appearances, scoring 56 goals and 27 assists and last of all Carrick making 464 appearances, scoring 24 goals and 37 appearances for United.

Written by John Walker