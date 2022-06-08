Frenkie de Jong’s move to Manchester United ‘has been activated’ – reports

Old Trafford club reportedly close to securing first summer signing for Erik ten Hag

8 June 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Frenkie de Jong’s move to Manchester United ‘has been activated’ – reports
MacFinder

Manchester United are reportedly close to their first summer signing according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero. It is a long time coming for United supporters, who have seen frustration earlier on Wednesday after Benfica forward Darwin Núñez, who is reportedly close to a Liverpool move.

United knew that this summer under the management of Erik ten Hag needed to see business move a lot quicker than it had in previous summers under Ed Woodward, which saw United stagnate massively in the transfer market, leaving it late in the summer to conclude deals.

In recent transfer windows, it has been clear that United needed to reinforce the midfield with the likes of Nemanja Matić and Paul Pogba departing the club this summer, leaving Scott McTominay, Fred and Bruno Fernandes as the experience midfielders.

Over the past few weeks, following the end of the domestic season all over Europe, it was speculated that United manager, Ten Hag wanted to sign his former Ajax midfielder, Frenkie de Jong this summer. However, it was also speculated that it would not be all that simple.

We have seen the rumours that the 25-year-old did not want to leave Barcelona, also the fact that the Catalan club’s finances are not in the best place, therefore leaving the club with the option of selling the Dutchman or another star player.

The reports seemingly coming out of Spain on Wednesday evening seem to be positive for United and their pursuit of the Netherlands international. Gerard Romero has claimed that one of de Jong’s representatives told him; “the process of Frenkie to Manchester United has been activated.”

Other reports have suggested that United have made their first financial bid for the Dutchman worth €80 million (almost £68.4 million) – a €60 million (£51.3 million) up front fee, plus €20 million (£17.1 million) in variables or add-ons which has been reported by Luis Rojo, a journalist for Marca.

It will now be down to Barcelona accepting or rejecting the initial offer, which could happen in a matter of hours or even days, resulting in United having to go back with a better offer. In my personal opinion, it seems unlikely that Barcelona will accept this, seeking a higher fee.

It has been reported in the past that Barcelona require €100 million (£85.5 million) to sell the Dutchman, as was reported by Football Espana in the past month. However, the Mail Online has reported that it could have just £58 million to sign the player, which seems unrealistic.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1559 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Manchester United looking into possible transfer Idrissa Gueye – reports

23 July 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United looking into possible transfer Idrissa Gueye – reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer, at least according to The Sun. The 30-year-old Senegalese midfielder has Premier League experience, previously playing for Everton. He left the […]

No Picture
First Team

Manchester United to consider paying Marcos Rojo to leave the club before the expiry of his current contract – reports

18 August 2019 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United to consider paying Marcos Rojo to leave the club before the expiry of his current contract – reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay Argentinian central defender Marcus Rojo to leave the Old Trafford club. It is suggested that the 29-year-old, who earns £130,000 each week is subject to talks in order […]