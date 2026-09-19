Looking Back: United v Fulham in the Premier League; Van Nistelrooy, Ronaldo, Solskjaer & more

Few Premier League fixtures have delivered as many late twists, memorable goals and contrasting emotions for Manchester United supporters as meetings with Fulham. While the Reds have traditionally enjoyed a strong record against the West London side, encounters between the clubs have often produced dramatic moments that remain etched in the memories of both sets of fans.

A Fixture Dominated by United

Since Fulham’s return to the Premier League in 2001, Manchester United have generally held the upper hand. The Reds enjoyed lengthy unbeaten runs against the Cottagers, particularly at Old Trafford, where victories became almost routine during the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

With United regularly challenging for titles and Fulham often battling in the middle or lower reaches of the table, the fixture frequently highlighted the gap between the clubs. Yet Fulham consistently proved capable of making life difficult, especially at Craven Cottage.

Van Nistelrooy’s Early Impact

The renewed Premier League rivalry quickly produced memorable performances. Ruud van Nistelrooy developed a particular fondness for facing Fulham, scoring regularly against the Londoners during United’s dominant spell in the early 2000s.

One standout occasion came in February 2003 when the Dutch striker scored four goals in a remarkable 6-1 victory at Old Trafford. It remains one of the most devastating individual displays in the history of the fixture and showcased United’s attacking power during Ferguson’s title-winning campaign.

Ronaldo Announces Himself

Another unforgettable moment arrived in February 2007. With United chasing another league crown, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered one of the goals of the season against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Collecting possession deep inside his own half, Ronaldo embarked on a dazzling solo run before firing past Antti Niemi. The stunning strike became one of the defining goals of his first spell at United and remains a highlight whenever the fixture is revisited.

Dramatic Finishes at Old Trafford

While United often controlled matches against Fulham, the fixture developed a reputation for late drama.

In March 2007, Ole Gunnar Solskjær produced a trademark contribution from the bench, scoring a stoppage-time winner to secure a 1-0 victory. It was a goal that encapsulated the Norwegian’s knack for decisive moments and kept United firmly on course for the title.

Years later, another dramatic winner arrived from a very different source. In August 2012, Robin van Persie scored a spectacular volley in a thrilling 3-2 victory shortly after joining the club from Arsenal. The Dutchman’s strike remains one of the finest goals seen in meetings between the sides.

Craven Cottage Heartbreak

Not every memorable moment went United’s way.

The most painful of those defeats came in December 2009. Despite taking the lead, United were eventually beaten 3-0 at Craven Cottage in a match remembered for red cards to Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney. Fulham capitalised ruthlessly to record one of their most famous victories over the Reds.

For all United’s success in the fixture, Craven Cottage has often provided stern examinations, with Fulham’s compact surroundings and passionate atmosphere helping the hosts produce several impressive performances.

The Moyes Era Setback

One of the most frustrating afternoons arrived in February 2014. United dominated possession and delivered an extraordinary number of crosses but were repeatedly denied by Fulham’s resilience.

A late equaliser from Darren Bent secured a 2-2 draw for the visitors, leaving David Moyes’ side to reflect on a result that summed up the challenges of a difficult campaign.

Recent Encounters Bring New Twists

Following Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League in recent years, the rivalry has gained fresh chapters.

United secured important victories during Erik ten Hag’s early tenure, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Alejandro Garnacho at Craven Cottage in November 2022. The academy graduate’s strike ensured the Reds headed into the World Cup break on a high and demonstrated the never-say-die spirit that has often characterised United performances against Fulham.

However, Fulham have also shown increasing confidence in the fixture, ending long waits for victories at Old Trafford and proving they are no longer simply playing the role of underdogs.

Memorable Goals and Moments

Across more than two decades of Premier League meetings, several moments stand above the rest:

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s four-goal masterclass in 2003.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning solo goal at Craven Cottage in 2007.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s stoppage-time winner the same season.

Robin van Persie’s spectacular volley in 2012.

Alejandro Garnacho’s dramatic injury-time winner in 2022.

Each represents a different era of Manchester United’s history, but all share the drama and excitement that have become synonymous with this fixture.

A Rivalry Full of Surprises

Although Manchester United have historically enjoyed the superior record, meetings with Fulham have rarely lacked entertainment. From title races to rebuilding seasons, from spectacular individual brilliance to last-gasp winners, the fixture has consistently delivered memorable moments.

As new chapters continue to be written, United supporters can look back on a rivalry filled with attacking football, unforgettable goals and a long tradition of drama whenever the Reds and the Cottagers meet.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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