Manchester United confirm the signing of Antony; the second Brazilian to arrive this summer

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax this summer. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the option to add a sixth, meaning he could remain at the club until at least 2028. He is the second Brazilian to arrive in a week.

United manager Erik ten Hag has been interested in the Brazilian all summer and was keen to be reunited with him, managing him at Ajax over the past two seasons. The player was also keen to leave the Amsterdam club to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Antony made a total of 82 appearances for the Eredivisie club, scoring 24 goals and 22 assists in his time there, also winning back-to-back Eredivisie titles and the KNVB Cup. He has been capped nine times by Brazil, scoring two goals and two assists, also winning gold at the Olympics.

The Brazilian winger predominantly plays on the right-wing but can also feature on the left-wing. He has been obsessed with the Premier League and was keen to make the move this summer, missing training and the last two matches. Speaking to the official Manchester United website, he said:

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them. “Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester. “My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

The Premier League match with Leicester City on Thursday evening at the King Power Stadium seems to be too soon for the Brazilian to make his debut, so the clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday seems more realistic. United supporters will have to wait to see the new forward in action.

John Murtough, United’s football director stated that Antony is one of the most exciting young talents in European football and that he had the right profile for the attacking and dynamic team the Erik ten Hag is building at United. It seems that there is a lot of excitement at United following the Brazilian’s signing. Murtough said:

“Antony is one of the most exciting young talents in European football and has exactly the right profile for the attacking, dynamic team Erik is building. “We have been especially impressed by his desire to join Manchester United, and to be part of a long-term project to get the club back to the levels of performance we all expect.”

Obviously, Antony will not be eligible to face Leicester City on Thursday evening but should be in the squad to face Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, where he could made his debut for the club. United have one more signing in the bag with Martin Dubravka, who should be announced at some point today, providing the deal gets completed.

Written by John Walker