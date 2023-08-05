Manchester United confirm third signing of the summer as Rasmus Højlund unveiled at the Theatre of Dreams

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta prior to the penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. Højlund has signed a five-year contract at the Theatre of Dreams seeing the player remain a Red Devil well into 2028. It has been a good summer for United manager Erik ten Hag who has already brought in Mason Mount, Andre Onana and now Højlund.

The 20-year-old will be a good addition to the United squad, which really needed a striker added to the ranks last summer, but never materialised. United could not go into another season with Anthony Martial as the only so-called striker at the club. Now that is not going to happen with Højlund another option up top and him chomping at the bit to propel himself into the starting position and seeking to make a name for himself at United.

Højlund, 20, will have a big task ahead of him to break into this United squad and achieve what he will be expected to over the course of his contract. The player is carrying a minor injury at this time but it training so it will be a few weeks before he reaches full match fitness, so his debut may not happen until then, although he may be included on the bench when he is passed fit. Speaking to the official Manchester United website, on signing for the club, Højlund said:

“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player. “I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players. “Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development; I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new teammates at this special club.”

Højlund being a boyhood fan of United will feel on cloud nine at this time and will be looking forward to donning the famous red shirt of United and gracing the pitch for the first time with his new teammates. I am sure he will be rusty and eager but Ten Hag will help him reach the level he is expected to reach at United. John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, speaking to the official Manchester United website on the signing of Højlund, said:

“Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent. He possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him amongst the best players in the world for his age group. Working under Erik ten Hag and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform. Everyone across the club will ensure that he is given the time and all the support required to reach his immense potential. “Throughout the summer we have acted quickly and decisively to secure our primary targets early in the transfer window. This will ensure that Erik and his coaches have the best opportunity to prepare the squad to push for further success in the exciting campaign ahead.”

Written by John Walker