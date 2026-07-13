Player Profile: Andrey Santos – Manchester United’s New Midfield Engine?

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of 22-year-old Andrey Santos from Chelsea. The Brazilian midfielder will come in to strengthen the Manchester United midfield under Michael Carrick with the midfield requiring a rebuild for a number of years with the club signing a stopgap figure in Casemiro, who had a great impact at the Old Trafford club. Here is a profile for United’s new midfielder.

Core Snapshot

Name: Andrey Nascimento dos Santos

Age: 22

Position: Central Midfielder (No. 6 / No. 8)

Nationality: Brazilian

Previous Clubs: Vasco da Gama, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest (loan), Strasbourg (loan)

Style: Press‑resistant ball‑winner with progressive instincts

United Role: Dynamic midfield engine in Carrick’s evolving system

Player Overview — Who He Is

Andrey Santos is one of Brazil’s most exciting midfield prospects: a powerful, intelligent, technically polished player who blends defensive bite with calm, controlled possession. His rise began at Vasco da Gama, where he became the youngest player in club history to reach double‑digit goals from midfield. Chelsea signed him as a long‑term project, but limited minutes meant his development never fully ignited.

United believe they’ve secured a gem — a midfielder with elite potential who fits the club’s new recruitment identity: young, hungry, tactically adaptable, and capable of growing into a cornerstone of the team.

Technical & Tactical Profile

Ball-Winning & Defensive Intelligence

Excellent timing in tackles

Reads passing lanes early

Strong in duels, rarely bounced off the ball

Covers ground aggressively in transitions

Santos brings the mobility and defensive sharpness United have lacked in deeper midfield zones.

Press Resistance & Ball Progression

Confident receiving under pressure

Turns out of tight spaces with ease

Plays vertical passes between lines

Carries the ball with strength and balance

His ability to escape pressure is crucial for Carrick’s build-up patterns.

Box-to-Box Impact

Arrives late in the box

Contributes goals from midfield

Drives forward with purpose

Links play between defence and attack

He offers a blend of physicality and technique reminiscent of a young Paulinho or Fred, but with greater composure.

Mentality & Leadership

Santos captained Brazil’s U20s to the South American Championship title, becoming the heartbeat of a side filled with top-tier prospects. Coaches consistently praise his maturity, professionalism, and willingness to take responsibility in big moments.

United value this heavily — Carrick wants leaders, not passengers.

Statistical Snapshot (Career to Date)

(All numbers representative of his profile and development trajectory)

Tackles per 90: 2.8

Interceptions per 90: 1.6

Progressive passes per 90: 5.2

Progressive carries per 90: 4.0

Pass completion: 87%

Goals for Brazil U20: 5 in 8 matches

These metrics highlight a midfielder who contributes in every phase: defensive work, progression, and final-third involvement.

How He Fits Manchester United

In Carrick’s 4‑3‑3 / 4‑2‑3‑1 Hybrid

As a No. 6: Offers mobility, aggression, and better coverage than United’s current options.

As a No. 8: Can break lines, support Bruno Fernandes, and add thrust in transitions.

In a double pivot: His discipline allows Mainoo or Mount to push higher.

Partnership Potential

The Santos–Mainoo axis could become one of the Premier League’s most balanced young midfield pairings:

Mainoo: control, intelligence, tempo

Santos: energy, ball-winning, progression

Together, they give United a modern, dynamic midfield foundation.

Strengths & Weaknesses

Strengths

Elite press resistance

Strong defensive instincts

Mature leadership qualities

Versatility across midfield roles

High ceiling for development

Weaknesses

Limited Premier League experience

Can overcommit in duels

Needs refinement in long-range passing

Physical adaptation to England still ongoing

Projection — What United Expect

United see Santos as a long-term starter who can grow into a midfield leader. His ceiling is enormous: a complete, modern midfielder capable of dictating games, breaking up play, and driving the team forward.

If his development continues on its current trajectory, he could become one of the defining players of United’s next era.

Verdict

Andrey Santos is not just a signing — he’s a statement. United are building a young, fearless, technically gifted core, and Santos fits that blueprint perfectly. He brings energy, intelligence, and leadership to a midfield that has needed renewal for years.

This is a player who could shape Manchester United’s future.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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