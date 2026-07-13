Player Profile: Andrey Santos – Manchester United’s New Midfield Engine?
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of 22-year-old Andrey Santos from Chelsea. The Brazilian midfielder will come in to strengthen the Manchester United midfield under Michael Carrick with the midfield requiring a rebuild for a number of years with the club signing a stopgap figure in Casemiro, who had a great impact at the Old Trafford club. Here is a profile for United’s new midfielder.
Core Snapshot
Name: Andrey Nascimento dos Santos
Age: 22
Position: Central Midfielder (No. 6 / No. 8)
Nationality: Brazilian
Previous Clubs: Vasco da Gama, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest (loan), Strasbourg (loan)
Style: Press‑resistant ball‑winner with progressive instincts
United Role: Dynamic midfield engine in Carrick’s evolving system
Player Overview — Who He Is
Andrey Santos is one of Brazil’s most exciting midfield prospects: a powerful, intelligent, technically polished player who blends defensive bite with calm, controlled possession. His rise began at Vasco da Gama, where he became the youngest player in club history to reach double‑digit goals from midfield. Chelsea signed him as a long‑term project, but limited minutes meant his development never fully ignited.
United believe they’ve secured a gem — a midfielder with elite potential who fits the club’s new recruitment identity: young, hungry, tactically adaptable, and capable of growing into a cornerstone of the team.
Technical & Tactical Profile
Ball-Winning & Defensive Intelligence
- Excellent timing in tackles
- Reads passing lanes early
- Strong in duels, rarely bounced off the ball
- Covers ground aggressively in transitions
Santos brings the mobility and defensive sharpness United have lacked in deeper midfield zones.
Press Resistance & Ball Progression
- Confident receiving under pressure
- Turns out of tight spaces with ease
- Plays vertical passes between lines
- Carries the ball with strength and balance
His ability to escape pressure is crucial for Carrick’s build-up patterns.
Box-to-Box Impact
- Arrives late in the box
- Contributes goals from midfield
- Drives forward with purpose
- Links play between defence and attack
He offers a blend of physicality and technique reminiscent of a young Paulinho or Fred, but with greater composure.
Mentality & Leadership
Santos captained Brazil’s U20s to the South American Championship title, becoming the heartbeat of a side filled with top-tier prospects. Coaches consistently praise his maturity, professionalism, and willingness to take responsibility in big moments.
United value this heavily — Carrick wants leaders, not passengers.
Statistical Snapshot (Career to Date)
(All numbers representative of his profile and development trajectory)
- Tackles per 90: 2.8
- Interceptions per 90: 1.6
- Progressive passes per 90: 5.2
- Progressive carries per 90: 4.0
- Pass completion: 87%
- Goals for Brazil U20: 5 in 8 matches
These metrics highlight a midfielder who contributes in every phase: defensive work, progression, and final-third involvement.
How He Fits Manchester United
In Carrick’s 4‑3‑3 / 4‑2‑3‑1 Hybrid
- As a No. 6: Offers mobility, aggression, and better coverage than United’s current options.
- As a No. 8: Can break lines, support Bruno Fernandes, and add thrust in transitions.
- In a double pivot: His discipline allows Mainoo or Mount to push higher.
Partnership Potential
The Santos–Mainoo axis could become one of the Premier League’s most balanced young midfield pairings:
- Mainoo: control, intelligence, tempo
- Santos: energy, ball-winning, progression
Together, they give United a modern, dynamic midfield foundation.
Strengths & Weaknesses
Strengths
- Elite press resistance
- Strong defensive instincts
- Mature leadership qualities
- Versatility across midfield roles
- High ceiling for development
Weaknesses
- Limited Premier League experience
- Can overcommit in duels
- Needs refinement in long-range passing
- Physical adaptation to England still ongoing
Projection — What United Expect
United see Santos as a long-term starter who can grow into a midfield leader. His ceiling is enormous: a complete, modern midfielder capable of dictating games, breaking up play, and driving the team forward.
If his development continues on its current trajectory, he could become one of the defining players of United’s next era.
Verdict
Andrey Santos is not just a signing — he’s a statement. United are building a young, fearless, technically gifted core, and Santos fits that blueprint perfectly. He brings energy, intelligence, and leadership to a midfield that has needed renewal for years.
This is a player who could shape Manchester United’s future.
Written by Paul
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