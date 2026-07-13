Manchester United Confirm the Signing of Brazilian Midfielder Andrey Santos

A New Midfield Era Begins

Manchester United have officially completed the signing of Andrey Santos, with the Brazilian midfielder arriving from Chelsea in a deal that signals both long‑term planning and immediate ambition under Michael Carrick. At just 22 years old, Santos becomes the latest addition to a squad being reshaped around energy, intelligence, and tactical versatility — and United believe they’ve secured one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders.

A Statement Signing for the Future

United’s recruitment team have tracked Santos since his breakout at Vasco da Gama, where his blend of physicality, composure, and ball‑winning instincts marked him out as one of Brazil’s brightest prospects. His move to Chelsea in 2023 brought attention, but limited opportunities meant his development stalled.

Carrick and United see what others have missed: a midfielder with the raw tools to become elite.

Santos arrives as part of a broader strategy to lower the squad’s age profile and build a midfield capable of dominating transitions — a hallmark of Carrick’s evolving system.

What Santos says about signing for United!

“Everything about Manchester United is special; it is an incredible feeling to join a club that some of my biggest idols have represented. “As a midfielder, I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick, he is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams. “Everybody told me about how ambitious the club is and the amazing environment that has been created here. I know just how strong the squad is and I cannot wait to fight together to compete for the biggest trophies.”

What Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football says about signing Santos!

“Andrey is an outstanding midfielder with excellent technical qualities and the ability to impact the game at both ends of the pitch. “He was a key target for us in an important position, so we are delighted that he will join Michael’s squad so early in pre-season. “Despite already having extensive experience, leadership abilities and proving his talent at the highest level, Andrey still has enormous potential to develop further, and we cannot wait to see him flourish at Manchester United.”

Why United Wanted Him

Santos fits the exact profile United have been missing:

Ball-winning presence — He ranked among the top young midfielders in South America for tackles and interceptions before moving to Europe.

Press resistance — Comfortable receiving under pressure, turning out of tight spaces, and progressing play.

Box-to-box engine — Carrick values midfielders who can cover ground, break lines, and contribute in both phases.

Leadership potential — Captained Brazil’s U20s to South American Championship glory, showing maturity beyond his years.

In short: he’s a modern midfielder with old-school grit — the perfect Carrick player.

How He Fits Into Carrick’s System

Carrick has been quietly reshaping United’s midfield identity. Santos adds a new dimension:

As a No. 6: Offers mobility and aggression that United have lacked in defensive midfield.

As a No. 8: Can drive forward, link with Bruno Fernandes, and support United’s high press.

In double pivots: His discipline allows more freedom for United’s creative players.

Expect him to rotate with Kobbie Mainoo, maybe forming a young, dynamic partnership that could define United’s next decade.

A Signing with Symbolism

This transfer is more than just squad depth — it’s a statement of intent. United are no longer chasing short-term fixes. They’re building a core of players who can grow together, compete together, and restore the club’s identity.

Santos embodies that shift: hungry, fearless, technically gifted, and ready to prove himself.

What Comes Next

Santos will join the squad immediately for pre-season, where Carrick plans to integrate him gradually. The club believe his impact will grow quickly once he adapts to the pace of the Premier League.

United fans should be excited. This is the type of signing Sir Alex Ferguson used to make — young, talented, undervalued, and destined to thrive in the right environment.

Andrey Santos is a Red.

A new chapter in United’s midfield rebuild has begun.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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