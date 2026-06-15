Left-Backs that Manchester United could sign this summer

Manchester United will be seeking to sign a new left-back at the Old Trafford club this summer. Luke Shaw will be out of contract in the summer of 2027 and with him turning 31 next month, a new signing in that position will be imperative this summer. United head coach Michael Carrick will have some names he would like to add to his squad this summer. United have few options in the left-back position at the Theatre of Dreams.

Tyrell Malacia will see his contract expire at United this summer and he has already said his goodbyes to the club. Patrick Dorgu is said to be a more attacking player, which was shown with his four goals and four assists in 28 appearances for United last season. United obviously have the youth ranks to look upon to find the future of the left-back position. This article will hopefully identify a few who could fit in at United.

Lewis Hall, 21 – Newcastle United

The 21-year-old is deemed as the player United want to sign this summer with a lot of interest in him. Lewis Hall was signed from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 after coming through the clubs academy structure. Hall made 74 appearances, scoring 13 goals and 18 assists in the youth ranks, making 12 appearances and one assist at first team level at the London club.

United need to replace Luke Shaw, who will be out of contract in a year’s time at the Old Trafford club. United would prefer longevity, signing a 21-year-old with Premier League experience, over signing a player in the twilight of his career, which will only create another problem for the club going forward. Newcastle United only signed Hall from Chelsea three years ago, which would secure a hefty transfer fee for the player.

The one problem here is that Chelsea has sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid this summer in an almost £52 million deal. Chelsea will want to replace the Spaniard and with Hall being an academy graduate of Chelsea, the links between the London club and the player will remain strong. United could find out that the player was always destined to return to Chelsea at a point in his career.

Antonee Robinson, 28 – Fulham

The 28-year-old is perhaps not the best option with him turning 29 later this summer, but it would be better signing a player for the position than not. Robinson currently plays for Fulham and has had a good start in the FIFA World Cup this summer with the United States of America beating Paraguay 4-1 in the opening group stage match, giving one of the host countries a chance of making out of the group this year.

Robinson, born in Milton Keynes has played for Everton U23, Bolton and Wigan Athletic prior to playing for Fulham. He has 215 appearances for Fulham, scoring four goals and 22 assists in his time there and has ample Premier League experience, which is what United will be looking for this summer. However, his age is the major problem as it would not be a signing for longevity for the Old Trafford club.

Robinson is a talented player, which is one of the attributes that United will be seeking this summer, but him being linked to United just seems to be based on his Premier League experience, which is great, but the factor that he is around two-years younger than Shaw, is not something that would suggest United should be signing him this summer. That said, United could overlook this for a short-term signing to find the right player.

Nathaniel Brown, 23 – Eintracht Frankfurt

The 23-year-old is currently with Germany at the FIFA World Cup but play for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Premier League experience is clearly an issue here but it is clear that talented players can adapt from one league to another. However, the Premier League is fast-paced so it is not a guarantee this will happen. Many players have failed to adapt to the Premier League in the past.

Brown has been linked to United previously, whether it was concrete interest or poor journalism remains to be seen. However, his age and experience will be something that United would cast an eye over and his technical data could see him fitting into to the place of head coach Michael Carrick this coming season. Brown came through the ranks at Nuremberg making 67 youth appearances, scoring three goals and six assists.

At senior level, Brown made 43 appearances for Nuremberg, scoring one goal and eight assists before moving to Frankfurt, where so far he has made 75 appearances, scoring seven goals and 13 assists. These statistics show that Brown is an advancing left-back, which is what Shaw was when United signed him from Southampton. He could be an outside option for United but a good World Cup could be expensive for United.

Diego León, 19 – Manchester United U21

The 19-year-old signed for United in July 2025 from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteño for £3.3 million, which could rise to £7 million. He has not yet made his senior debut for United but experienced what it would be like during pre-season last summer. In Paraguay, León made 33 appearances for Cerro Porteño, scoring four goals. There is a reason that United signed him and that he would be a great player for the future.

During the 2025/26 season, León has been playing U21 football and made 20 appearances for the club, scoring one goal. United will most likely test the teenager during pre-season this summer with United due to face Wrexham, Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan – playing in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland and Poland from mid-July until mid-August.

The 19-year-old may not be ready for the first team of United this summer, but could well be one for the future for the Old Trafford club. It is possible that United continue with Luke Shaw for the upcoming season and utilise León as a backup option, or even someone else with a view to letting them take over from Shaw in the summer of 2027 with United left-back position sealed for a number of years.

Harry Amass, 19 – Manchester United

The 19-year-old signed for United back in the summer of 2023 after leaving Watford. United did not pay a transfer fee for the player, instead compensation for his training at Watford was paid, which was undisclosed. Amass has already played seven times for United at senior level, but has featured more times at youth level. Amass played 47 times at youth level for United, scoring one goal and eight assists.

Last season, Amass had his first loan spell away from United, originally loaned to Sheffield United in September 2025 where he made 21 appearances, scoring one goal and one assist. That loan spell expired in January 2026 and he was loaned to Norwich City for the remainder of the season. He made one appearance but then got injured in training, ending his 2025/26 season prematurely.

There is a chance that Amass could succeed Shaw for the left-back position at United but the fact his second loan spell ended in injury could mean that the club want to see how he fares this coming season to see if he has everything in his locker to succeed at United. During pre-season, it is a possibility that both he, Shaw and Diego León could share the responsibility at left-back to see what they can achieve this summer.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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