Preview: The Carabao Cup Awaits as United Take On Brighton Under the Old Trafford Lights

Manchester United -v- Brighton and Hove Albion

Carabao Cup

Old Trafford, Manchester

Wednesday 16th September 2026; KO 20:00 BST

Live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Football

Manchester United welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening as the two sides battle for a place in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

The fixture pits together two teams who are no strangers to one another, with Brighton having been a challenging opponent for United in recent seasons. However, the Reds will take confidence from their recent form and will be eager to continue their progress in cup competition in front of the Old Trafford faithful.

Wednesday’s encounter offers an opportunity for United to build further momentum, while the visitors will be determined to make a statement away from home and keep their own hopes of silverware alive. With both teams possessing attacking quality throughout their squads, supporters can expect an entertaining contest under the lights.

Cup ties often bring an added sense of unpredictability and drama, and a place in the next stage of the competition provides plenty of incentive for both sides. As a result, all the ingredients are in place for an intriguing evening in M16, with United aiming to make home advantage count against a talented Brighton outfit.

How can United beat Brighton?

If Manchester United are to overcome Brighton on Wednesday evening, controlling the key moments in and out of possession will be crucial.

Win the midfield battle

Brighton are at their best when they can dictate possession and play through central areas. United must be aggressive in midfield, limiting Brighton’s time on the ball and preventing their playmakers from controlling the tempo. Quick ball recoveries would also allow United to launch attacks before the visitors can organise defensively.

Press intelligently

Brighton are comfortable building from the back, but they can be vulnerable when pressed collectively and with intensity. United need to press as a unit, forcing errors high up the pitch and creating opportunities in dangerous areas.

Attack with pace in transition

When Brighton commit players forward, spaces can open up behind their full-backs and centre-backs. United’s forwards should look to exploit those gaps with direct runs and quick passing combinations, particularly on the counter-attack.

Be clinical in front of goal

Cup ties are often decided by fine margins. United may not create a huge number of clear-cut chances, so making the most of opportunities in and around the penalty area could prove decisive.

Stay focused defensively

Brighton possess plenty of attacking quality and can punish lapses in concentration. United’s back line will need to remain organised, especially when defending crosses, set-pieces and late runs into the box.

How have both teams done in recent matches?

Manchester United: LWDWLL

Manchester United have shown plenty of attacking promise in recent weeks, scoring 13 goals in their last six matches. During that run, the Reds recorded emphatic victories over Ipswich Town (5-2) and Sabah FK (4-0), while also picking up a draw at Everton.

Defensively, United have conceded 11 goals across those six outings and have kept one clean sheet, which came in the Champions League win over Sabah FK.

Overall, the statistics highlight a side capable of creating and scoring chances regularly, averaging more than two goals per game. However, improving defensive consistency will be a key objective as United prepare to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Brighton and Hove Albion: WDLWWD

Brighton & Hove Albion head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie in strong form, having scored 17 goals and conceded five across their last six matches in all competitions. Fabian Hürzeler’s side have also kept four clean sheets during that run.

The Seagulls have recorded impressive victories over Aston Villa (4-0), Tromsø (4-0) and Coventry City (5-0), while also earning draws against Tromsø (0-0) and Leeds United (1-1). Their only defeat in the six-match sequence was a narrow 4-3 loss away to Chelsea.

Overall, the statistics highlight a side brimming with attacking confidence while remaining solid at the back. With 17 goals scored, only 5 conceded and four clean sheets in their last six outings, Brighton will arrive at Old Trafford believing they have the form to pose a significant threat to United’s hopes of progressing in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United Team News

Ruled Out: Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Carlos Baleba, Amad

Doubts: Tom Heaton, Luke Shaw

Brighton and Hove Albion Team News

Ruled Out: Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood, Mats Wieffer, Stefanos Tzimas, Zadok Yohanna, Evan Ferguson

Doubts: Georginio Rutter, Femi Azeez, Michael Svoboda

Previous League Cup meetings between United and Brighton

Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion have met only once previously in the League Cup, with that encounter coming in the fourth round of the 2020/21 competition. Manchester United produced an impressive away performance at the Amex Stadium, securing a 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba, with an own goal from Davy Pröpper completing the scoring.

That result means United boast a perfect record against the Seagulls in League Cup competition, having won the only previous meeting between the sides in the tournament.

While cup encounters between the clubs have been relatively rare, they have enjoyed several memorable meetings in other knockout competitions. Most notably, United defeated Brighton 2-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2018, while the Reds also prevailed on penalties after a goalless FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in 2023. Brighton gained their revenge in January 2026, winning 2-1 at Old Trafford in the FA Cup.

As a result, Wednesday’s clash will represent just the second League Cup meeting between the clubs and the first to be played at Old Trafford.

Ones To Watch

Manchester United

Ahead of Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, several United players will be looking to play influential roles at Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo continues to demonstrate the composure and maturity that have made him such an important figure in the United squad. Comfortable receiving possession under pressure and capable of driving the team forward from midfield, Mainoo’s ability to control the tempo could be crucial against a Brighton side that enjoys dominating the ball.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes remains the creative heartbeat of the team. The Portuguese playmaker’s vision, passing range and eye for goal make him one of United’s most dangerous attacking weapons. Whether creating chances for his team-mates or producing a decisive moment himself, Fernandes will be central to the Reds’ hopes of progressing in the competition.

Leading the line, Benjamin Sesko brings a powerful physical presence and a constant threat in behind opposition defences. The striker’s movement, pace and finishing ability provide United with a focal point in attack, and he will be eager to add to his goal tally in front of the Old Trafford faithful.

If Mainoo can control midfield, Fernandes can unlock Brighton’s defence and Sesko can convert the opportunities created, United will have a strong platform from which to secure a place in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Three Brighton players who could have a major impact at Old Trafford are Charalampos Kostoulas, Yasin Ayari and Pascal Gross.

Charalampos Kostoulas has emerged as one of Brighton’s brightest attacking talents. The forward has been finding the net regularly and was also on the scoresheet in the Seagulls’ recent defeat at Manchester United. His movement in and around the penalty area makes him a constant threat.bing+1

Yasin Ayari is another player United will need to keep an eye on. Operating from midfield, the Sweden international combines energy with technical quality and recently capped Brighton’s 5-0 win over Coventry City with a goal. His ability to drive forward from midfield can help Brighton turn defence into attack quickly.bing

Pascal Gross remains one of Brighton’s most influential figures. The experienced midfielder continues to provide creativity, leadership and an eye for goal, contributing both goals and assists during Brighton’s strong recent run of form. His passing range and set-piece delivery could prove crucial in a cup tie.bing

For United, limiting the influence of those three players could be key to securing progress in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Tielemans;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha;

Sesko

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI

Verbruggen;

Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli;

Groß, Ayari;

Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper;

Kostoulas

Match Prediction

This has all the ingredients of a closely fought cup tie. Manchester United have been scoring freely in recent weeks, netting 13 goals in their last six matches, while Brighton & Hove Albion have been even more prolific, scoring 17 times across the same period.

Home advantage could prove decisive for United, particularly with the creative influence of Bruno Fernandes, the midfield control of Kobbie Mainoo and the attacking threat of Benjamin Šeško. Brighton, however, possess plenty of danger themselves through players such as Charalampos Kostoulas, Yasin Ayari and Pascal Gross, meaning United are unlikely to have things all their own way.

The Seagulls’ ability to dominate possession should ensure they create chances, but cup football often comes down to key moments, and United’s recent experience and the backing of Old Trafford may give them the edge.

Manchester United 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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