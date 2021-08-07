Ratings: Greenwood, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fernandes and Dalot all did well in 4-0 victory over Everton

Manchester United beat Everton 4-0 in the final pre-season match of the summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ran riot at Old Trafford with three goals in the opening 30 minutes of the match. Mason Greenwood opened the scoring, pouncing on a defensive error in the eighth minute of the match. Harry Maguire headed United into a 2-0 lead in the 15th minute after a Luke Shaw corner. It was Bruno Fernandes that stole the headlines though wit a stunning free-kick from 25-yards which beat Jordan Pickford. Diogo Dalot also scored a header in added time after Fred played the ball into the box. It was a positive match for United and will have helped them get ready for the Premier League season starting next week.

United started well against Everton in their final pre-season match of the summer, the second to be played at the Theatre of Dreams. Within eight minutes, Mason Greenwood had capitalised on a defensive error to score his first pre-season goal, which was great to see. United continued to press this Everton side, who looked dejected and out of sorts. The negative fans could well be hiding later today. United doubled their lead from a set-piece with Luke Shaw taking the corner and Harry Maguire heading into the back of the net. And by the half hour mark of the match, Bruno Fernandes took a free-kick, hitting the back of the net from distance to send a message that United were ready to take on their rivals ahead of the new Premier League season.

Harry Maguire scores Manchester United’s second goal against Everton.

United continued to play impressively for the remainder of the first half, having a few more chances on goal. At the start of the second hale, Solskjaer made a triple substitution with Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Fred replacing Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic. United were still playing a good attacking game against the Premier League side, who themselves had a chance to get a goal back, hitting the crossbar through Andros Townsend. Solskjaer then made another four substitutions in the 60th and 61st minutes with Diogo Dalot, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams and Andreas Pereira replaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes. United possibly should have scored their fourth goal of the game soo after.

With Solskjaer seeking to give players minutes on the pitch, he made another two changes in the 68th and 69th minutes of the match with Scott McTominay and James Garner replacing Daniel James and Harry Maguire. The match seemed to be dead and buried for Everton though, who made many changes of their own but still looked dejected and out of sorts. It was a good game for Solskjaer’s side ahead of their Premier League opener against Leeds United in a week’s time. United were still creating the chances, despite the number of changes made which will give Solskjaer the vision to see which players will make his side against Leeds at Old Trafford next week. Everton will have a lot of work to do ahead of their season starting.

Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring a free-kick against Everton, putting Manchester United 3-0 up.

As the game was coming to a close, United were pushing Everton back into their own half once more, which must have been terrible for the as nothing much had changed since the start of the match. United seemed to be seeking a fourth goal, which had eluded them since Fernandes scored the third of the match. In added time, Diogo Dalot headed from range past Asmir Begovic from a Fred assist, which sealed a 4-0 victory for United. What a result in the final pre-season match where the majority of the first team players were back in action. Perhaps now the moaning contingent of negative United supporters will be happy, but you just know that they all be finding minuscule things to turn into massive problems, because they are never happy and live sad lives.

United will now have a week’s training ahead of the first Premier League match of the season against Leeds United at the Theatre of Dreams. United will need to do a lot better than they did last season, when they were defeated by Crystal Palace then stuttered in the league before they started to find some form. This pre-season has not been the best with the Preston North End match being cancelled last weekend and with United losing 4-2 to Queens Park Rangers, drawing 2-2 with Brentford but Beating Derby County 2-1 in the opening match f the pre-season campaign. Solskjaer will be pleased with his squad, which was toughly for the first three matches. We are still to see Jadon Sancho and Rafael Varane play for the club yet, which will be worth the wait.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea Made a fair few saves in the match but I still worry about his level of performance as it has not been great for more than the last season. Still, this is a clean slate and both Henderson and Heaton will lie in wait. Kept a clean sheet on his return to action this season. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Put in a shift at right-back for over an hour. You can see by Trippier is on Solskjaer's wish list as he is a more attacking fullback but Wan-Bissaka does his defensive work well the majority of the time. Replaced by Dalot in the 61st minute. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof Did well in his first pre-season outing for United. I would expect to see him and Maguire as the centre backs against Leeds next week. If Calvert-Lewin had played, it could have been different. Replaced by Tuanzebe in the 60th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Commanded the defence, as he has done since he signed. Scored a great header to put United 2-0 up. Great to see him back. Replaced by Garner in the 69th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw The left-back continued his great from from last season and Euro 2020. An attacking threat from the left. Got an assist for United's second goal, taking the corner which met Maguire's head. Replaced by Williams in the 60th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Was probably the standout player of the first half. He has played many minutes in pre-season so far. If he was younger, United would be ready for the new season. Replaced by Fred in the 46th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 34 Donny van de Beek Played a good game in midfield, which will have been good for the Dutchman. He should get more minutes this season and have a much better season. Replaced by Pogba in the 46th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 11 Mason Greenwood Opened the scoring, taking advantage of a defensive error to get his first goal of the pre-season campaign. Played the central role in the second half, which would give him more of a chance to start against Leeds. 90 important minutes in his legs. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes Back to his best in his first appearance for the club this summer. Scored a stunning free-kick from 25-yards to put United 3-0 up against Everton. Replaced by Pereira in the 60th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James More of the same from the Welshman. His desire and determination are there to be seen but his end product is poor. This seems to be the case with him. He needs to change this otherwise things will change quickly for the club and he will be out on his ear. He was better in the second half and received many fouls. Replaced by McTominay in the 68th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial He seemed rusty but put some effort into his performance. He could not get the better of Keane and Godfrey, which may have been better if he had more minutes in l=his legs this summer. Replaced by Mata in the 46th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 6 Paul Pogba Replaced Van de Beek 46'. Got some important minutes into his legs and did what he needed to do at times. Would like to see more this world class Pogba that his stans keep talking about. I find him inconsistent and that needs to change. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Replaced Matic 46'. Not sure he is the defensive midfielder that United need but he does some good things on the pitch at times. Got an assist for Dalot's goal, which was good to see. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata Replaced Martial 46'. Did some good things on the pitch against Everton. His passing was good most of the time and he has something to offer, even if it is late in matches. 1 2 3 4 5 20 Diogo Dalot Replaced Wan-Bissaka 61'. Played a good role after coming on. Helped to stop Everton from getting a goal and scored a great goal of his own in added time. 1 2 3 4 5 15 Andreas Pereira Replaced Fernandes 60'. He played his part in the match but pre-season Pirlo did not show up in this match. 1 2 3 4 5 33 Brandon Williams Replaced Shaw 60'. Townsend tested him at times and he fouled Iwobi, who fell badly. I feel he needs to stop with these fouls so he can better his game. A loan spell would do him well. 1 2 3 4 5 38 Axel Tuanzebe Replaced Lindelof 60'. Did well alongside McTominay in defence. Will probably be heading out on loan this week. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Replaced James 68' Came on as a makeshift centre-back and did well, despite it not being his favoured position. 1 2 3 4 5 37 James Garner Replaced Maguire 69'. Got 21 minutes on the pitch ahead of what will be an important season for him, whether he goes on loan or stays at United. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Mason Greenwood 8’, Harry Maguire 15’, Bruno Fernandes 29′, Diogo Dalot 90+2′

Assists: Luke Shaw 15’, Fred 90+2′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Dalot 61′), Lindelof (Tuanzebe 60′), Maguire (Garner 69′), Shaw (Williams 60′); Matic (Fred 46′), Van de Beek (Pogba 46′); Greenwood, Fernandes (Pereira 60′), James (McTominay 68′); Martial (Mata 46′)

Substitutes Not Used: Grant, Heaton

Bookings: Seamus Coleman 49′

Written by John Walker

