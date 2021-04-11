Ratings: Henderson, Fred, Pogba, Cavani and Greenwood perform well in Spurs win but the MOTM will be between Pogba and Greenwood

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the Premier League. Edinson Cavani opened the scoring in the 33rd minute of the match but it was ruled out after Scott McTominay was adjudged to have fouled Son Heung-Min in the build up. Son then put Spurs ahead before the end of the first half. United attempted to get back into the game, that coming in the 57th minute when Fred found the back of the net after Cavani’s effort was parried out. Cavani then put United ahead in the 79th minute of the match, getting his eighth goal of the season. Mason Greenwood finished the victory with a late goal.

It was a fairly fair start to the clash with both teams seeking to get something early on but you could see which team had a week’s rest and which team was playing three days ago. Both United and Spurs were working hard to get a good start to the match, which should bring out the determination of United to get revenge over the club that beat them 6-1 at Old Trafford earlier in the season. Scott McTominay was the first player to be booked, getting a yellow card in the 18th minute of the match. United needed to work a lot harder and Fred needed to find some form, as he was well out of canter in the early stages of the half.

United took the lead in the 33rd minute of the match after Paul Pogba played a great pass into the box with Edinson Cavani breaking through and beating Hugo Lloris at close-range. However, there was appeals for the referee to look into the goal as McTominay had supposedly fouled Son Heung-Min in the build up to the goal. VAR was brought in with the referee watching on the screen and he ruled the goal out for a foul. It seems that Son was touched on the chin and went down holding the upper part of his face, seconds after trying to grab McTominay’s shirt to impede him. There was a cloud over the first match with Erik Lamela and a cloud today.

Spurs took the lead in the 40th minute of the match, breaking forward at pace with Lucas Moura on the ball and seemingly likely to try his shot on goal, however, he crossed the ball into Son, who beat Dean Henderson to put his side 1-0 up with five minutes and added time to play before the half time break. Cavani was clearly not happy that his goal had been ruled out and he was aiming to get in the box again, but got booked himself in the 42nd minute of the match after an argument with Joe Rodon, who went down easily. You can see the Jose Mourinho in this team which is not really a compliment. United needed to try harder in the second half.

There were no changes for either team during the half time break. The game continued how it ended with United aiming to get level but not able to penetrate Spurs early doors. Fred was booked within three minutes of the restart, which just shows how little impact he has been having recently. His work rate is what gets him picked but he needs to be doing a lot more. As that was being written, Fred equalised for United after Cavani’s effort on goal was parried by Lloris and Fred was there to bang the rebound into the back of the net and give United a lot more to play for. It just shows that if you have to cheat to get ahead, it’s not going to last.

United had some good opportunities after Fred’s equaliser with Bruno Fernandes forcing a save from Lloris and United having a second go minute later. Luke Shaw became the fourth United player to be booked in the match for a foul, of which he has no complaint. Minutes later, Harry Maguire became the fifth player to be booked in this match which puts him closer to a two-match suspension. Solskjaer made his first substitution in the 72nd minute of the match with Mason Greenwood replacing Marcus Rashford. United should be doing a lot more than they have been doing to get ahead, which is the position they should rightfully be in anyway.

United took the lead in the 79th minute of the match and Cavani got his eighth goal of the season, assisted by Greenwood, who had been on the pitch for seven minutes or so. It was a great goal which garnered a loud celebration from the United players, who will feel robbed from the first goal of the game being disallowed. Spurs won’t feel to happy though, but it was their fault they were in this position. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. In the final minutes of the match, the referee continued to side with Spurs when they were fouling United players, which is how the match started anyway.

At the turn of the 90th minute, Solskjaer made his second substitution with Nemanja Matic replacing Bruno Fernandes, who did not have a bad game, despite not assisting or scoring any goals. Six minutes of added time were to be played to end the match, which seems a lot of time as there has not been many breaks in play during the second half. Still, that is what United will need to get through in order to end the game, keeping their lead and taking three points back to Manchester with them. I am sure Mourinho will be unhappy about something, but that is only natural, right?

Mason Greenwood scored a third goal for United in added time to win the game comfortably with a 3-1 scoreline. Spurs just did not have enough cheating in their locker to get the better over United, even if the referee did happily book United players throughout the match. United have earned 28 points in the Premier League this season, which shows that corner they have turned and the improvement they have made during Solskjaer’s reign at the club. On to Granada at Old Trafford on Thursday evening now whilst Spurs get used to resting in midweek like all the rest of the small clubs.

Manchester United 26 Dean Henderson Could not have stopped Son from scoring in the 40th minute of the match. Made some good saves at 1-1. Good to see him play in a big game and help United get the win. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Was tasked with pressing high to limit Son, which worked some of the time. United need to be able to switch attacks from the left to the right. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof Did not have the best of matches after his great assist on Thursday evening. His positioning for Son's goal was just another reason why United need a new centre-back this summer. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Off the space at times but he has not missed a minute of Premier League football since signing for United. Schooled Reguilon verbally at times too, which was good to see. Vocal in the team, especially when Cavani got his goal. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Had a bad opening 45 minutes with a slow display. Played a more intense game in the second half. Booked though, which was a shame. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Booked in the 18th minute of the match. Adjudged to have fouled Son in the build up to United's disallowed goal. Son tried to grab his shirt, and he swiped back to protect himself. Son went down clutching his face like a cheat. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Started terribly and seemed more of a void in the first half. When in form he offers something. Got United level, tapping in Cavani's effort with was parried by Lloris. He excitedly celebrated that equaliser. He improved when United were on top. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford Still did not look 100%, which some will moan about but if the player, the coaches, the physio and the manager feel he's able to play - he will. Had an impact but got nothing from the game. Replaced by Greenwood in the 72nd minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes Played a good game for United and was unlucky in the second half as his shot on goal had power and accuracy and resulted in Lloris not being able to hang onto the ball. His passion came out as United got ahead, which should have put them 3-1 up if the first goal was not disallowed. He was replaced by Matic in the 90th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba Played a brilliant pass into Cavani for the Uruguayan to open the scoring in the 33rd minute of the match, which was disallowed due to McTominay's foul - which was harsh and out of context. Got an assist for Greenwood's late strike. 1 2 3 4 5 7 Edinson Cavani Scored a great goal in the 33rd minute of the match after being played in by Pogba. It was disallowed though. Got his eighth goal of the season in the 79th minute of the match, putting United 2-1 up and ended that with a loud celebration. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 11 Mason Greenwood Replaced Rashford 72'. Made an impact as soon as he came on. Got a great assist for Cavani's goal which put United ahead. Got a late goal himself, which was great to see. He's going places is this lad. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Replaced Fernandes 90'. Came on late in the game to both run down the clock and add more defensive ability to secure the win. United scored again in added time to cement their lead. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Son Hueng-Min 40′; Fred 57′, Edinson Cavani 79′, Mason Greenwood 90+6′

Assists: Lucas Moura 40′; Mason Greenwood 79′, Paul Pogba 90+6′

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford (Greenwood 72′), Fernandes (Matic 90′), Pogba; Cavani

Substitutes Not Used: De Gea; Telles, Williams, Tuanzebe; Mata, Diallo, Van de Beek

Bookings: Moussa Sissoko 90+2′; Scott McTominay 18′, Edinson Cavani 42′, Fred 48′, Luke Shaw 67′, Harry Maguire 70′

Written by John Walker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

