Ratings: Rashford and Varane were the standout players against Everton; Antony’s goal was a positive; Garnacho’s play for the penalty was good too

Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup. Antony opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the match from a Marcus Rashford cross but Everton equalised after a David De Gea howler with Conor Coady scored in the 14th. Coady then put United 2-1 up with an own goal in the 52nd with Rashford scoring a penalty in the seventh minute of added time.

United started out well against Everton and in the first four minutes had the early goal. Marcus Rashford had already attacked well in the opening few minutes with the space he was given on the left flank. He then sent a cross, which could have been a shot on goal but Antony slid in and ensured the ball hit the back of the net. It was a devastating blow for under-fire Frank Lampard who does deserve the criticism that he has been getting. What a poor manager he has been.

United then got close to doubling their lead in the sixth minute with Martial afforded too much space on the edge of the Everton box. The Frenchman swivelled to hit his powerful shot on goal which ended up going just wide of Jordan Pickford’s goal. Martial should have ensure that was in the back of the net. What a start to the match it was for United. Everton tried to get back into the match but were struggling against this United side – something Ten Hag should be proud of.

United continued to attack well in the 11th minute of the match with Rashford cutting in from the left, laying the ball off to Christian Eriksen . The Dane shot on goal but it was blocked and then Casemiro, who the ball fell to played in a speculative effort high and wide of the target. In the 14th minute, Everton were back in the match. Conor Coady had the ball in the back of the net after David De Gea made a massive error with his feet – literally gifting the goal to Everton.

United pushed back in the 17th minute with Rashford playing the ball into Martial at the perfect angle for the Frenchman but Pickford raced off his line to make the save. Martial just does not seem interested in performing to the standards required by United. For a player who is on what could be a final chance, it really does seem strange that he does not care more. Bruno Fernandes then saw a shot blocked in the 19th minute of the match.

Fernandes was booked in the 28th minute for a foul. The match seemed to slow down a little with neither side getting the better of the other. In the 32nd minute, Eriksen set up Antony on the edge of the box but Everton blocked. Moments later Rashford played in a shot from distance by Pickford thwarted it. Eriksen almost scored with a great ball in the 41st minute which was the last chance of the first half. It ended 1-1 with all to play for in the second half.

At the start of the second half there were no substitutions for either team. However, in the 47th minute Alex Iwobi suffered an injury and had to be stretchered off. Abdoulaye Doucoure replaced him in the 50th minute. United were back in front in the 52nd minute with Coady placing the ball into the back of his own net with Pickford unable to get to it. It was Rashford who played the ball into the box with Coady unsure of his surroundings and making the error.

In the 61st minute of the match Ben Godfrey was booked for a foul with both United and Everton having a player each in the book. Everton were trying to get back into the match for a second time but they were running out of steam. Doucoure was also booked in the 67th minute. Lampard made a substitution in the 69th minute with Dominic Calvert-Lewin replacing Neal Maupay. Everton needed to get something and soon or run out of time.

Ten Hag made a double substitution in the 71st with Alejandro Garnacho and Fred replacing Anthony Martial and Casemiro. In the 74th minute, Calvert-Lewin found the back of the net for Everton, levelling the score but VAR ended up ruling the goal out for offside. It was a lucky decision for United, who need to find a two-goal cushion in this match to prevail to the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup this season. Lampard will be annoyed at VAR for that goal.

Lisandro Martinez replaced Tyrell Malacia in the 76th minute, just after Malacia took an Everton player out with his studs up. United needed to continue to be strong in the dying minutes of the match, retaining their lead and therefore their place in the fourth round draw in the FA Cup. Everton made a double change in the 81st minute with Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil replacing Seamus Coleman and Vitaliy Mykolenko. Everton needed to make this work.

Just two minutes later, Ten Hag made a double substitution with Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay replacing Christian Eriksen and Antony. Everton then tried to get back into the match again. Amadou Onana was booked in the 88th minute for a terrible foul on Martinez. The Toffees then tried to get on the attack but De Gea made the save to deny the opportunity. United did everything they needed to in order to keep the team from Merseyside at bay.

United won a penalty through Garnacho in the last seconds of the match with Rashford stepping up to take it. He stuttered his run and slapped the ball past Pickford, who dived the wrong way to extend the lead to 3-1 on the evening with United going into the draw for the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup this season. United now have three days to prepare for their Carabao Cup quarter final clash with Charlton Athletic at the Theatre of Dreams on Tuesday evening.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: Made a terrible error of judgement in the 14th minute of the max trying to use his feet to control a save but the ball drifted through his legs and Coady managed to find the equaliser ten minutes after United opened the scoring. The Spanish goalkeeper kept his feet in the match though and rose to the challenge of Everton, making some good saves to deny them from another goal. Everton scored in the second half but VAR ruled it out. ★★★★★

Diogo Dalot: It was great to see the Portuguese right-back on the pitch for United once again. He fortified the attack for United and did what was expected of him in defence. Everton were not as lively as they could have been. Dalot will be pleased with his sides performance now that they were through to the fourth round of the FA Cup this season. Now that he’s fit again, it could well be a bench place for Wan-Bissaka. ★★★★★★

Raphael Varane: Calm and composed once again and he even had a spot of attacking flair on the right wing at a stage in the match. What a defender he is for United when he’s fully fit. He did well with Shaw as a centre-back partner against Everton, at least until Malacia came off, then it was Martinez. United are emerging as a team that could win a trophy this season. Not that their critics will admit that. Ten Hag will be pleased with the Frenchman. ★★★★★★★

Luke Shaw: Played a superb role partnering Varane in the centre of defence against Everton. Did everything he needed in a new role which could see him play against Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League with Martinez suspended for the first leg of that match. He’s been doing everything he needs to do of late whether playing in the centre of the defence of in his favoured left-back position. What a great player he is finally becoming. ★★★★★★

Tyrell Malacia: The left-back played well against Everton with Shaw playing as a left-sided centre-back for most of the match. The Dutchman helped with the attacks and seemed to play well with Rashford ahead of him on the left flank. He could have been in hot water just before he was substituted with a studs up challenge. He was replaced by Martinez in the 76th minute with Shaw then playing in his favoured left-back position. ★★★★★

Casemiro: Did well against Everton and partnered Eriksen well in the centre of the midfield – both these players have been the best thing for United in the last decade. Casemiro roamed around seeking to help his teammates find their advanced positions to find the goals and assists. He’s been a player at the top of his game since these two teams met in the Premier League. He was replaced in the 71st minute by Fred. ★★★★★★

Christian Eriksen: One of the best signings of the summer. He came close with a goal himself but needed to be utilised a bit more by United. He ran the midfield with Casemiro and did well after the Brazilian was subbed off. Came off himself late in the match, giving him a bit of rest ahead of Tuesday’s match against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup, which could be an important match for him, providing that Ten Hag picks him. Maguire replaced him. ★★★★★★

Antony: Opened the scoring from a Rashford assist. It was a good finish to ensure the ball crossed the line. The Brazilian showboated a few times, beating two Everton players with a 360 bit of skill. Seemed to not add much after the goal though, which was a shame. He needs to be pushing more for United and showing his ability. United paid a massive fee for him. He was replaced six minutes from time by McTominay. ★★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: He got booked in the first half, which was the majority of what he gave in the first half. He saw a shot saved by Pickford though, which made it a bit better for him. I think he could be due a rest but with van de Beek injured, that may not happen. He needs to find the form he had when he arrived at United three years ago. I am sure he knows what he needs to do and he won’t be happy with what he has provided in this match. ★★★★★★

Marcus Rashford: The England international is a man on fire this season. He pushed Everton from the very start of the match and provided the ball for Antony’s opener of the match. Rashford then forced Coady into scoring an own goal at the start of the second half with United regaining the lead. He persevered throughout the match and with Garnacho winning a penalty at the death, he stepped up and made it 3-1 for United. ★★★★★★★★

Anthony Martial: I don’t think he’s got much time left at United. Once again he seemed uninterested against Everton. He was fed a few chances but could not get the better of them, which is terrible form. He seemed like he did not care at times and United need something a but better than this to achieve this season. With Rashford scoring and assisting, he’s let off a little but United need to find a much better option this month. He was replaced by Garnacho. ★★★★★

Substitutes

Fred: Replaced Casemiro 71′. Brought on to give more energy in the centre of the midfield, which is exactly what he did. Both he and McTominay will know that their days are numbered as starting players at United now that Casemiro and Eriksen are performing to a much better standard in the centre of the midfield. Fred gave what he could in the little time he was on the pitch and it was a positive for both him and United. ★★★★★★

Alejandro Garnacho: Replaced Martial 71′. Came on to add some pace and attacking flair. Did just that by winning a penalty in the last seconds of the match which Rashford took and scored. The Spanish-born Argentinian is vastly becoming a top player for United and as the season ages, he will be playing more football. Ten Hag will be impressed in the teenager and what he has started to achieve for the club this season. ★★★★★★

Lisandro Martinez: Replaced Malacia 76′. Helped United to hold on to their lead with many changes being made in the late stages of the match. The FIFA World Cup winner will be starting matches soon, partnering Varane in the centre of the defence. It was good to see him back with a slightly longer cameo in this match. He will be determined to help guide United to something this season with top four in the Premier League the main target – and a trophy. ★★★★★★★

Harry Maguire: Replaced Eriksen 83′. Came on quite late in the match to give United an extra defender to deal with the later Everton onslaught for them to get an equaliser to possibly get a replay at Goodison Park in around ten days time. That did not work for them, especially with Rashford’s penalty which ended the match. Maguire must be worried about his gameplay this season, especially with Shaw starting ahead of him, which could be a tactic. ★★★★★★

Scott McTominay: Replaced Antony 84′. Came on for six minutes plus added time to provide some fresh legs in the centre of the midfield. The Scotland international did just that, doing what he was told to do by the manager. McTominay will probably get some more minutes on the pitch against Charlton, but perhaps later in the match, much like this one, especially because his match fitness will be hit because of his recent illness. ★★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Antony 4′, Conor Coady 52′ o/g, Marcus Rashford 90+7′ penalty; Conor Coady 14′

Assists: Marcus Rashford 4′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia (Martinez 76′); Casemiro (Fred 71′), Eriksen (Maguire 83′); Antony (McTominay 84′), Fernandes, Rashford; Martial (Garnacho 71′)

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Elanga

Bookings: Bruno Fernandes 28′; Ben Godfrey 61′, Abdoulaye Doucoure 67′, Amadou Onana 88′

Written by John Walker