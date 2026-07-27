Manchester United had another busy week last week with training ahead of the second pre-season match of the summer, getting newly transferred players equipped and prepared for their new season at their new club. United embarked to Trondheim in Norway where they faced Rosenborg with Michael Carrick readying his squad for the opening Premier League fixture against Hull City next month. United will be seeking to get a great start in the Premier League this season but their return to the UEFA Champions League is anticipated.

Pre‑Season: Shea Lacey, Joshua Zirkzee, Jacob Devaney, Harry Amass & Ethan Williams all score!

United beat Rosenborg 5-0 on Friday with Shea Lacey scoring the first goal of the game for United with a stunning finish. It was 1-0 at half time. Joshua Zirkzee scored United’s second in the 56th minute followed by a first goal for Jacob Devaney seven minutes later. United were 4-0 up in the 72nd minute through Harry Amass with Ethan Williams scoring the fifth and final goal in the 84th minute of the match. After two pre-season matches, United looked a lot better and there are four more pre-season matches this summer.

United will contest the Snapdragon Cup on Saturday where they will face Spanish side Atletico Madrid at the Strawberry Arena in Solna, Sweden. Kick off is at 14:00 BST and the match will be broadcast live on MUTV. Carrick will most likely have the same squad that faced Rosenborg on Friday although Benjamin Sesko has stated that “he is getting there” with his recovery and could be a shock addition for United against the Spanish side – but it is much more likely he will be involved in the last three matches of pre-season.

Transfers: United have signed a promising 19-year-old goalkeeper from Swansea City

Earlier today it was revealed that United confirmed the signing, subject to registration, of 19-year-old goalkeeper Kit Margetson from Swansea City. The young goalkeeper spent last season on loan with Connah’s Quay Nomads making 34 appearances, conceding 39 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets. United have agreed a compensation package with Swansea for the Welsh U21 international, who will hope to develop at full pace at United in the coming years. Many will not have heard of the 19-year-old but they soon will.

Transfers have seemingly gone cold for United with a lot of the media not knowing what United’s plans are this summer. Looking back at the transfers, the media were certain that United were signing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United and Ederson from Atalanta. However, United surprised the media with the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans a fortnight ago. United are tipped to sign a third midfielder this summer, but nothing has developed on that front yet and probably will not for another week or two.

Editor’s Closing Note

The rise of academy players such as Shea Lacey, Jacob Devaney, Harry Amass and Ethan Williams is exciting ahead of the 2026/27 season. It is expected that Carrick will bring many academy players into his squad this season, especially in the UEFA Champions League where United will have to name a number of home grown players and that will largely be made up of players from the academy. Although United have the likes of Tom Heaton, Karl Darlow, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo and possibly Marcus Rashford as experienced home grown players in the first team.

The rise of Lacey, Devaney, Amass and Williams, amongst others has been meteoric and that rise will get more and more exciting as each pre-season match is placed during the summer with these players getting chance after chance with an aim to find themselves selected by Carrick this season to play a part in the Premier League squad with more chances coming as the UEFA Champions League, Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup commence this coming season, which will mean United will have to name a big youthful squad to compete.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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