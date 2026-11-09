United Idols: Sergio Romero – The Keeper Who Helped Deliver European Glory

Not every Manchester United hero is remembered for goals, trophies or headline-making moments. Some earn the admiration of supporters through professionalism, patience and an unwavering commitment to the badge. Sergio Romero falls firmly into that category.

The Argentine goalkeeper arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2015 as a free transfer, reuniting with manager Louis van Gaal, who had previously worked with him at AZ Alkmaar. Although Romero was never signed to be United’s long-term first-choice goalkeeper, few could have anticipated the impact he would ultimately have during his five years at the club.

The Ultimate Team Player

Goalkeepers often face a unique challenge. While outfield players can earn minutes from the bench or through rotation, opportunities for reserve goalkeepers are usually limited. Throughout his United career, Romero found himself competing with some of the world’s finest goalkeepers, most notably David de Gea.

Rather than becoming frustrated by his role, Romero embraced it.

Whenever called upon, he delivered dependable performances and rarely looked out of place regardless of the occasion. Whether playing in domestic cup competitions, the Europa League or stepping in during periods of rotation, the Argentine consistently provided United with a safe pair of hands.

His calmness, professionalism and reliability made him one of the most respected figures in the dressing room.

Mr Europa League

While many supporters remember Romero as United’s backup goalkeeper, his contributions during the club’s successful 2016/17 Europa League campaign should never be overlooked.

Manager José Mourinho placed his trust in the Argentine throughout the competition, and Romero repaid that faith with a series of assured displays. As United progressed through the knockout stages, he provided stability and confidence from the back, helping the team navigate difficult ties against the likes of Saint-Étienne, Rostov, Anderlecht and Celta Vigo.

When United reached the final against Ajax in Stockholm, Mourinho again selected Romero between the posts.

The result was a composed 2-0 victory that secured United’s first Europa League triumph and completed the club’s collection of major UEFA trophies. While goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan grabbed the headlines, Romero’s contribution throughout the tournament was equally important.

Without him, there may never have been a final to win.

A Remarkable Record

One of the most impressive aspects of Romero’s United career was his consistency whenever opportunities arose.

Despite long spells without regular football, he regularly delivered clean sheets and strong performances. His ability to remain match-ready, even when appearances were sporadic, was a testament to both his professionalism and mentality.

Supporters quickly grew to appreciate the fact that the team rarely looked weaker when Romero was in goal. In an era when many clubs struggled to find reliable backup goalkeepers, United possessed arguably the best deputy in English football.

More Than a Number Two

Perhaps the greatest compliment that can be paid to Romero is that he never behaved like a second-choice goalkeeper.

He trained hard, supported his teammates and accepted his role without creating distractions. In modern football, where squad players often seek moves elsewhere in search of playing time, Romero remained committed to the cause and always put the team first.

His attitude earned widespread respect from supporters, teammates and managers alike.

When discussing dependable servants of the modern era, his name deserves to be mentioned alongside many more celebrated figures.

An Old Trafford Favourite

Romero’s time at Manchester United may not have contained hundreds of appearances or countless headlines, but it was defined by something equally valuable: trust.

Managers trusted him to perform in important fixtures. Teammates trusted him when he stepped into the side. Supporters trusted him whenever his name appeared on the teamsheet.

Not every club idol needs to be a superstar.

Sometimes, all it takes is professionalism, humility and the ability to deliver when it matters most.

For five years, Sergio Romero did exactly that.

And that is why he remains one of Manchester United’s most underrated heroes of the modern era.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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