Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, Greenwood, Fernandes and James start against Watford; McTominay and Ighalo on the bench

Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be seeking to get the better of Nigel Pearson’s side after their defeat back in December 2019, seeking to keep their chase on a place on the top four alive after their victory over Chelsea on Monday evening, which cut the deficit from six points to three points. Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, which could see United push closer.

After their 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Monday evening, United were back in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday evening, drawing 1-1 with Club Brugge – the third time they had faced the Belgian club – the last time being during the 2015/16 season in the UEFA Champions League qualification rounds. Solskjaer’s side may be boosted by the result as he rested many of his first team players but will be seeking to kick on in the Premier League to keep their top four finish dreams alive.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

Fred, Matic;

Greenwood, Fernandes, James;

Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Bailly, Williams; Mata, McTominay, Chong; Ighalo

Watford:

Foster;

Dawson, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina;

Capoue, Hughes;

Pereyra, Doucoure, Deulofeu;

Deeney

Substitutes:

Gomes; Mariappa; Cleverley, Chalobah; Welbeck, Gray, Sarr

United and Watford have played a total of 33 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1950. United have won 22 times, drawn five times and lost six times. United lost the reverse fixture 2-0 in December 2019 meaning that Solskjaer will be looking to get a result at home against the Hornets. Prior to that defeat, United had a five match winning run against Watford, lasting just over two years.

Before the 3-1 defeat in the Premier League in September 2016, United had an 11 match winning streak against Watford, which stretched from February 1987 until March 2016. Watford are a team that can get the better of United, as they have shown twice in the last four years or so. Solskjaer will be boosted by the fact that Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes arrived in January plus other injured players possible coming into the fold.

