Confirmed Starting XI: No Pogba against Burnley; Martial, Rashford and James lead the attack, Matic, Young and Williams back in the team

Manchester United are back in Premier League action against Burnley at Turf Moor just over 48 hours after leaving the pitch after thumping Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford. The good thing is that is it not a huge distance to travel with the Reds headed about 46 miles from Manchester for this match. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be seeking to keep his team on a winning run.

It is the last fixture of 2019 for United and 2020 will start with an away trip to Arsenal, who under new manager, Mikel Arteta do not seem to have changed much after enduring a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth. Before that though, Burnley lie in wait fresh from their 1-0 defeat to Everton, who also had a new manager take charge of a match with Carlo Ancelotti coming in just before Christmas.

It will be a tough final match of 2019 and Solskjaer will be seeking a victory away from home. United last won away from home in the Manchester derby, beating Manchester City 2-1 on the 7 December, in the same week they beat Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, which could have changed the season had they been able to beat Everton (1-1 draw) and Watford (2-0 defeat). Let’s end 2019 in style, with another win. Come on United!

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Young, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams;

Fred, Matic;

James, Pereira, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes:

Romero; Jones, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka; Mata, Lingard; Greenwood

Burnley:

Pope;

Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor;

Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil;

Wood, Barnes

Substitutes:

Hart; Lowton, Long; Gudmundsson, Drinkwater, Brady; Rodriguez

United and Burnley have played a total of 128 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1892. United have won 61 times, drawn 23 times and lost 44 times. The last defeat to Burnley came in the Premier League back in August 2009, a 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor with Robbie Blake scoring the only goal of the game. Prior to that match, United were on a 17 match unbeaten run against Burnley.

In the nine matches that have been played between United and Burnley since the last defeat more than a decade ago, United are undefeated winning five times and drawing four times. In this fixture last season, United win 2-0 at Turf Moor with former United striker Romelu Lukaku scoring a brace in the game. In the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, it was a 2-2 draw with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood putting Burnley 2-0 up with Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof scoring two goals in three minutes.

Like this: Like Loading...