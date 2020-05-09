Coronavirus has given Manchester United a chance to land teenage target with Real Madrid missing out – reports

Manchester United could steal Eduardo Camavinga from under the noses of Real Madrid because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. It is suggested that the virus being prevalent at this moment in time could be the main thing that stops the Spanish side from signing the player as normally, the club would have pounced by now.

However, the financial markets are going to be unknown after the pandemic has ceased, however long it may disappear for is unknown, which makes clubs scared of making deals for players, presumably. It could be that Real Madrid have little money because of this, meaning another club making a move could be fruitful.

United were linked with the 17-year-old midfielder earlier in the week with the suggestion that he could be a good replacement for French FIFA World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba if he does actually leave the Old Trafford club this summer, as has been suggested. However, Real Madrid see the player as a replacement for Pogba too – frugal.

The teenager is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at this time and has the likes of Barcelona, as well as Madrid interested in him, two clubs United are prepared to go to battle with to sign the player, if they need to. Spanish news source, Marca has suggested that the Los Blancos would have already signed the player if it was not for COVID-19.

Camavinga is said to be interested in signing for the Madrid club but understand that he will need to wait until the financial uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are over, which could be months or years. However, if he dreams of playing for a bigger club than Rennes, and United made a move, would be turn it down to wait for Madrid?

That is a question only he could answer, but there is something exciting happening at Old Trafford under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, even if the agenda-driven like-merchants on Twitter think he is a fraud. There is a growing belief that Solskjaer is the right man to lead the club out of the darkness – something I believe myself.

The 17-year-old signed a new contract at Rennes last summer which will expire in the summer of 2022 but a report earlier in the week suggested that he was ‘seriously considering‘ leaving the French club during the next transfer window, which will almost certainly be delayed this summer being that the season has not been completed.

Rennnes finished third in Ligue 1 after it was cancelled this season, meaning they will qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. If he was to change clubs this summer, he might demand Champions League football, which at this moment in time is not something that United could guarantee, although they have a good chance of qualifying.

There does not seem to be a release clause in the contract of Camavinga but it has been previously reported that £52 million could be the asking price for the player, although that could yet be reduced because of the coronavirus with United seemingly having to lower their demands for Pogba, which was £150 million last summer, now £100 million.

