Menu

Coronavirus has given Manchester United a chance to land teenage target with Real Madrid missing out – reports

May 9, 2020

Manchester United could steal Eduardo Camavinga from under the noses of Real Madrid because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. It is suggested that the virus being prevalent at this moment in time could be the main thing that stops the Spanish side from signing the player as normally, the club would have pounced by now.

However, the financial markets are going to be unknown after the pandemic has ceased, however long it may disappear for is unknown, which makes clubs scared of making deals for players, presumably. It could be that Real Madrid have little money because of this, meaning another club making a move could be fruitful.

United were linked with the 17-year-old midfielder earlier in the week with the suggestion that he could be a good replacement for French FIFA World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba if he does actually leave the Old Trafford club this summer, as has been suggested. However, Real Madrid see the player as a replacement for Pogba too – frugal.

The teenager is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at this time and has the likes of Barcelona, as well as Madrid interested in him, two clubs United are prepared to go to battle with to sign the player, if they need to. Spanish news source, Marca has suggested that the Los Blancos would have already signed the player if it was not for COVID-19.

Camavinga is said to be interested in signing for the Madrid club but understand that he will need to wait until the financial uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are over, which could be months or years. However, if he dreams of playing for a bigger club than Rennes, and United made a move, would be turn it down to wait for Madrid?

That is a question only he could answer, but there is something exciting happening at Old Trafford under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, even if the agenda-driven like-merchants on Twitter think he is a fraud. There is a growing belief that Solskjaer is the right man to lead the club out of the darkness – something I believe myself.

The 17-year-old signed a new contract at Rennes last summer which will expire in the summer of 2022 but a report earlier in the week suggested that he was ‘seriously considering‘ leaving the French club during the next transfer window, which will almost certainly be delayed this summer being that the season has not been completed.

Rennnes finished third in Ligue 1 after it was cancelled this season, meaning they will qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. If he was to change clubs this summer, he might demand Champions League football, which at this moment in time is not something that United could guarantee, although they have a good chance of qualifying.

There does not seem to be a release clause in the contract of Camavinga but it has been previously reported that £52 million could be the asking price for the player, although that could yet be reduced because of the coronavirus with United seemingly having to lower their demands for Pogba, which was £150 million last summer, now £100 million.

Manchester United unhappy with David De Gea's recent performances with rumours suggesting a change - reports

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Confirmed Starting XI: Rashford, Lukaku and Dalot lead the line against Barcelona; Pogba, McTominay and Fred in midfield

FeatureFirst TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
April 10, 2019

Manchester United are back in action in the UEFA Champions League at the Theatre of Dreams on Wednesday evening, entertaining reigning La Liga champions and league leade… Read more

Starting XI: Manchester United v Manchester City – Premier League 2016/17

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
September 10, 2016

Manchester United take on Manchester City at Old Trafford this afternoon in the first Manchester Derby in the Premier League this season. Jose Mourinho versus Pep Guardio… Read more

Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Daniel James, Angel Gomes and James Garner to start in 4-3-3 formation against Rochdale?

FeatureFirst TeamManagersOpinionStarting XI 0
September 24, 2019

Manchester United are set to face Rochdale in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. United will need to find a way back from their 2-0… Read more

What We’ve Learned: Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be brilliant; youth being given a chance; Anthony Martial back to his best?

FeatureFirst TeamManagersOpinionWhat We Learned 0
August 19, 2019

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers, thwarting the home side and avoiding a defeat for the third time in a row. Anthony Martial scored his 50th goal … Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: