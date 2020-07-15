Menu

Jadon Sancho ‘will join Manchester United this summer’ if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League – reports

July 15, 2020

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho will reportedly join Manchester United this summer but only if they achieve qualification into the UEFA Champions League, which at this moment in time is not something the club would do if the season ended tomorrow. You can see why this speculation, if true, would be wanted by the player.

German publication Bild have reported this, saying that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will have to go all the way and push the likes of Chelsea and Leicester City to attain this position from their finishing position in the Premier League this season or even win the UEFA Europa League, which is how they qualified for the 2017/18 season.

Fifth place could have been good enough if Manchester City had not won their appeal on a two-year ban from European football, now fourth or higher will only guarantee them elite European football next season, unless they intend to do what Jose Mourinho did in the 2016/17 season and win the Europa League, which is a possibility this season.

United’s hopes were merely dented after that late equaliser against Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday, which could have seen them rise up to third place with a victory, which would have then seen them pushed down to fourth after Chelsea beat Norwich City on Tuesday evening. But that was not meant to be for United.

The final Premier League match of the season will see United pitted against Leicester City, which could be a battle for a fourth-placed finish in the league this season, provided that both United and Leicester, or at least one of them, do not slip up in the two league matches still to be played before that this season, with United facing Crystal Palace and West Ham United before the final day of the Premier League season.

Borussia Dortmund have won the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City this summer, so could well be seeking to offload players this summer with Sancho seemingly given a deadline to seal a move to wherever before the start of the new Bundesliga season. United seemingly have little time to get a deal done, some expect them to do it, others not. We shall see what happens this summer.

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Sir Alex Ferguson was an inspirati

more by this author

