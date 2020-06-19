Kai Havertz could be available for £20 million less if Bayer Leverkusen miss out on the UEFA Champions League – reports

Bayer Leverkusen may have to lower their valuation of Kai Havertz by £20 million if the Bundesliga club miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season, according to reports. With a reduction in income if missing out on the elite European competition, they may need to raise funds elsewhere.

The Telegraph have reported a possible £90 million valuation for Havertz this summer, which is seemingly far from Chelsea’s valuation of the 21-year-old. It has been suggested that United and Chelsea see the player in the £70 million area, which Leverkusen’s failure for the Champions League could lead to, prompting a deal.

United will have seen that a lack of creativity remains in the team after their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday evening and will now be tasked with ensuring they beat Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, in order to keep chase on Chelsea, who currently occupy the fourth place in the Premier League.

It is suggested in the report that interest from Real Madrid, who have apparently stated that they will not be making any big signings this summer, could become players in the bid to sign the player this summer, which could be very interesting. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have interest in many players this summer, to get what he needs.

The Old Trafford club have been heavily interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but a £100 million plus price tag will be the main reason why the club do not sign him this summer, which will be a shame as he could fill a blank in the squad and actually achieve something during his career at the club.

Bayern Munich were also interested in Havertz this summer, but with the confirmation that Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City this summer after turning down a new deal at the club, it is likely that Bavarian club will opt to sign him instead of Havertz, leaving United, Chelsea and quite possibly Real Madrid hot on the player’s heels.

