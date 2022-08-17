Offer to Casemiro said to be ‘dizzying’; Real Madrid don’t want to sell but player will decide

Manchester United’s pursuit of Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro reportedly commenced after United’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening, according to the claims of Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol.

United have spent the summer largely trying to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, which seems more unlikely as every day passes, also seeking to sign Adrien Rabiot, who’s wage demands were astounding according to reports.

United were reported to be readying a £50 million deal to sign Casemiro, 30, this summer with just over a fortnight to go before the closure of the summer transfer window. It would be safe to say that the plans that United supposedly had this summer were as imaginary as unicorns.

Madrid based journalist Arancha Rodriguez has reported that Real Madrid are not interested in selling the player, even though other reports on Tuesday suggested that he has a price, like any other player, which was rumoured to be €70 million.

However, Rodriguez has underlined that the Madrid club do not want to sell the player but the decision will lie in his court this summer as the offer being put forward by the Old Trafford club has been described as ‘dizzying’, which is intriguing.

It would seem that United have looked into what they need this summer and Casemiro, playing alongside Fred in the centre of the midfield club give United what Brazil get with the duo. Coincidentally, Brazil have kept nine clean sheets in their last ten matches.

Additionally, Pedrerol has suggested that United would like to sign Casemiro before their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday evening, which is a tight deadline to get a layer signed for the club.

Based on United’s past with signings, nothing is done all that quickly but with the transfer window closing in just over a fortnight, there is not much time to waste in order to get signings completed in time. United cannot go into the season with what they have as it is not good enough.

The Glazers, Richard Arnold and John Murtough have made a massive error this summer. Arnold suggested back in June that things were all in place to get the summer started and that nothing was a problem. However, it seems that everything has been a problem this summer.

