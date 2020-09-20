Loan Watch: Garner makes Watford debut; Chong suffers first big defeat of the season

Manchester United have just six players on loan so far during the 2020/21 season; Tahith Chong, 20, at Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, Matej Kovar, 20 at League One side Swindon Town, Aliou Traore, 19, at Ligue 2 side Stade Malherbe Caen, Dylan Levitt, 19, at League One side Charlton Athletic, Joel Pereira, 24, at Championship side Huddersfield Town and James Garner, 19, at Championship side Watford. As the summer transfer window comes to a close, there could well be more players loaned out, especially with a domestic window from the 5-16 October.

Tahith Chong

Werder Bremen 1-4 Hertha Berlin – Bundesliga

Tahith Chong, 20, started his first Bundesliga match at Werder Bremen ad the strugglers from last season fell to a 4-1 defeat at home to Hertha Berlin. Chong played in the left-wing role but the home side could not really do much to avert the Berliners from going 2-0 up in the first half with goals from Peter Pekarik and Dodi Lukebakio. A third goal was scored in the 62 minute through Matheus Cunha. Chong was replaced by Nick Woltemade in the 63rd minute with Davie Selke scoring a consolation goal six minutes later. Sadly for Werder, Hertha scored a fourth goal through Jhon Córdoba in the 90th minute, seeing the clubs biggest defeat of the season so far.

Next Match: Schalke 04 (A) – 26 September – Bundesliga

Matej Kovar

Blackpool 2-0 Swindon Town – League One

Matej Kovar, 20, continued in goal against League One side Blackpool on Saturday afternoon. Despite doing well against Rochdale last week, Swindon conceded two goals through CJ Hamilton in the 41st and the 47th minutes of the match. Kovar is certainly getting a baptism of fire at Swindon this season and manager Richie Wellens, the father of United academy player, Charlie Wellens, may need to put something into play in order for the club to not concede as many goals. So far this season, Kovar has conceded nine goals in the four matches he has played this season in the EFL Trophy, League One and the Carabao Cup.

Next Match: Burton Albion (H) – 26 September – League One

Aliou Traore

Stade Malherbe Caen 0-0 FC Chambly – Ligue 2

Aliou Traore, 19, has not featured in the last two Caen matches; a 3-0 victory over Rodez and a 0-0 draw this weekend against Chambly, because of illness. The midfielder has featured for the senior team as well as the youth team so far this season, playing in two matches at each level and playing a total of 140 minutes of football. The player was keep to test his ability in professional football this season, which is why he left United on loan. As a box-to-box midfielder, it could be very difficult for him but after a season of playing regularly, if that is what happens for him, he could force himself into the picture for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next summer, providing he continues his development. It may not seem likely though given he quality already in United’s academy pushing for first team places.

Next Match: Valenciennes (A) – 26 September – Ligue 2

Dylan Levitt

Charlton Athletic 1-3 Doncaster Rovers – League One

Dylan Levitt, 19, was an unused substitute in Charlton’s 3-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers in League One on Saturday afternoon – one of the league matches which was allowed to host up to 1,000 home supporters as the league bids to bring supporters back into the game. Madger Gomes put Rovers 1-0 up in the 25th minute with Charlie Barker scoring an own goal to put the away side 2-0 up in the 49th minute. In the 63rd minute, Rovers scored their third goal of the game through Tyreece John-Jules with Ben Whiteman grabbing the assists for the last two goals. Charlton scored a late consolation in the 67th minute through Conor Washington, assisted by Jake Forster-Caskey. Levitt played 90 minutes in the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United during the week and could feature against Lincoln next weekend.

Next Match: Lincoln City (A) – 27 September – League One

Joel Pereira

Brentford 3-0 Huddersfield Town – Championship

Joel Pereira, 24, was an unused substitute in Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 defeat to Brentford in the Championship on Saturday. The Portuguese goalkeeper has yet to feature for his loan club this season, sitting on the bench for the defeats against Rochdale (Carabao Cup), Norwich City and Brentford (Championship). Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley might have seen enough of Ben Hamer for the time being, who has conceded five goals in three matches with the club only beating Bradford City, which was a friendly match. Pereira could make his debut against Forest on Friday evening, if Cowley feels a change of goalkeeper might be a change of fortunes for the club this season.

Next Match: Nottingham Forest (H) – 25 September – Championship

James Garner

Sheffield United 0-0 Watford – Championship

James Garner, 19, was loaned out to Watford late last week after playing twice for United’s U23 side this season in which his side beat Salford City 6-0 in the EFL Trophy with the midfielder getting two assists, also losing in the Premier League 2 to Leicester City. Garner was probably not expected to make his Watford debut this weekend in the 0-0 draw to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough but he replaced Domingos Quina in the 72nd minute of the match and was booked in the 88th minute of the stalemate. Watford face Newport County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening which could see Garner make his first start with Watford seeking another win in the competition and to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Next Match: Newport County (A) – 22 September – Carabao Cup

Written by John Walker

