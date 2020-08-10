Manchester United dealt major blow in Jadon Sancho chase. Is there a game at play?

On Monday, it was confirmed that Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left Germany with his teammates for a training camp in Switzerland ahead of the new Bundesliga season. United were seemingly given a deadline of the 10 August (today) to sign Sancho, which has obviously not happened. United now find themselves in a bit of a predicament. The German club has stated that the player will remain at the club, but it may not all be as it seems.

Back in July 2017, Ousmane Dembele was wanted by Barcelona and Dortmund’s sports director Michael Zorc stated that the player would not be going anywhere unless the Catalan club met their fee for the player. Dortmund wanted €100 million for Dembele that summer and in August 2017, Barcelona paid €105 million for the player with another €40 million in add-ons. Dortmund are a selling club and will always stick to their guns regarding the fee they want, as they end up getting it.

Zorc gave a press conference on the clubs arrival in the Swiss spa town of Bad Ragaz which is where the training camp will be taking place. The Sancho rumours were rife heading into today’s deadline and that was going to dominate in the media during and after this press conference with United seemingly on the receiving end of a club that knows what they want and intends to get it. Zorc, as quoted by the clubs official Twitter account, said:

“We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions. “Last summer we adjusted Jadon’s salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then.”

Daniel Harris, a journalist for the Guardian has stated on Twitter that Sancho will put in a transfer request and forgo his percentage of the transfer fee. It is also said by Harris that United and Dortmund were close to a deal but Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman tried to ‘gazunder’ Dortmund which was not something they were going to let happen. It was stated that €60 million was being paid up front and €60 million would be part of the deal but the payment structure was not agreed so needed work.

If this is true, it makes you wonder what goes on in Woodward’s head. What is the point in agreeing something, then trying to go back on that agreement to save more money. That is not the way you do business, especially after making an agreement. It would seem that Sancho might have a lot of work to do in order to get this move, which will see whether he wants it or not. Of course, if a player tries to force through a move and it fails, that player will be alienated by the clubs supporters.

Sancho will need to take his time to see what he wants to do. There might well be a deal further down the line between the two clubs but United should be doing things that do not make enemies of clubs as they might need to negotiate again, whether buying or selling a player. United, if Woodward made an agreement, should have stuck by that. I guess it will be Woodward’s fault again if United end up missing out on their number one target of the summer. It would serve them right. However, looking at the way Dortmund seem to do business, there is a set play going on.

Written by John Walker

