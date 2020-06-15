Menu

Manchester United eye Wilfred Ndidi as Nemanja Matic replacement – reports

June 15, 2020

Manchester United have apparently added Leicester City defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to their transfer wish list ahead of the summer transfer window opening, according to reports. This is not the first time the Old Trafford club has been linked to the Nigerian International, who is consistently one of, if not the best defensive midfielder in the league.

The 23-year-old had previously caught the attentions of Paris Saint-Germain and a whole host of other European clubs, including Real Madrid before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football. The Express has now claimed that United ‘are taking more than a passing interest’ in the player this summer.

Ndidi replaced N’Golo Kante in Leicester’s squad three years after he joined Belgian club Genk and has been a crucial player at the club, which are currently third in the Premier League and will resume their season in Saturday’s first kick off away to Watford, seeking to keep their chase on UEFA Champions League football.

United handed Matic a one-year contract extension at the Old Trafford club but will need to seek a replacement sooner rather than later. The player has risen his form for United at stages this season, especially when injuries in the squad were rife, which was a great time to do just that. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have been pleased with that.

United have been linked with Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek and Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso and reports suggest that Ndidi could be on the list should United fail to sign either Van de Beek or Tolisso this summer with the second unlikely based on comments from the player’s agent.

This season, Ndidi has made a total of 29 appearances for Leicester, playing in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup, scoring twice and assisting one more. He signed a new contract at the club in 2018, meaning his current contract will not expire until the summer of 2024, giving Leicester total control in this transfer.

