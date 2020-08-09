Manchester United finalise five-man shortlist for the summer transfer window

Manchester United have reportedly finalised their five-man transfer shortlist according to reports by the Evening Standard. It would seem that there is something developing in Manchester regarding United’s transfer business, as ultimately there will need to be this summer in order for manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be able to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title next season. United finished third this season, but still 33 points adrift of Liverpool.

United will obviously be concentrating on their UEFA Europa League quarter-final against FC Copenhagen on Monday evening in Cologne, Germany, however, the summer transfer window will need just as much concentration from the clubs hierarchy as United will need some significant rebuilding this summer with quality lacking across the squad and many players seemingly on their decline in the game. Whether this information is true though, remains to be seen.

United have been linked to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho all summer and the 20-year-old remains the clubs number one target this summer, however the supposed deadline will expire on Monday with United needing to pay £108 million to sign the player from the Germany club. With their bullish nature for the fee they desire, United are said to be looking at alternatives, just like they were with Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire – not that it means anything now.

United are said to be seeking a loan spell for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, which seems to be a strange one with the Bundesliga champions not likely to weaken their squad to benefit United. This was reported in the past month and despite the words written, seemed to be unbelievable, despite being played off as an actual rumour. Another player linked to United is Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish, but his £80 million fee is not something that could get this deal rolling, in my opinion.

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is also a player suggested to be on the shortlist this summer. The Dutchman was linked to the club earlier this year with Real Madrid tipped to sign the player at the time, however, with the coronavirus pandemic, it seemed unlikely that the Spanish club would be making any high-profile signings this summer. That remains to be seen after they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Manchester City on Friday evening.

Juventus central defender Mathijs de Ligt is also suggested to be a target, despite United missing out on the player last summer, United are said to still hold interest in the player. This all seems too good to be true as all of the player on this list will be highly priced this summer. If Sancho will cost £108 million and Grealish £80 million, it would seem unlikely that United will sign many of them this summer. It is important that United sign a winger, a midfielder and a central defender this summer, so the five players may not all arrive, jus a minimum of three of them, which could cost less than £250 million, which might be a good summer for United.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...