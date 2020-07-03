Manchester United interested in signing £45 million Ismael Bennacer – reports

Manchester United are apparently interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer this summer. The player is said to be worth £45 million and has been linked with Manchester City already this summer. The 22-year-old spent two-years at Arsenal previously, so has some experience of England although he was considered a flop.

The Gunners apparently rejected the activate a clause in the contract when they sold the player to Empoli in the summer of 2017 before making a €16 million move to Milan. The Algerian has impressed at the San Siro this season, making 27 appearances for the club, not scoring any goals but assisting one.

Algerian news outlet, Competition, which was translated by Sport Witness has linked both Manchester clubs with the midfielder this summer. It is stated that both United and City were ‘following the matter’ with Pep Guardiola hoping to pair the player with international teammate Riyad Mahrez, however, it could be a rumour with no legs.

It was just last summer when Bennacer and Mahrez helped Algeria to their first African Cup of Nations victory since 1990 with the 22-year-old named as the Player of the Tournament. French champions Paris Saint-German are said to be leading the way in the race to sign the Algerian this summer, opening with a £35 million offer for the player.

It has been stated that Milan would think about an offer of £45 million or more for the player, giving them ‘food for thought’. The player was at Arsenal at the age of 17 and it did not work out for him in North London. Many will write the player off because of that. Speaking about his time in England, Bennacer told Gazzetta dello Sport the following:

“I have no regrets. I still got to train with important players like Mesut Ozil and Santi Cazorla. “I had four years left on the Arsenal contract, but I had to be at a club where they really wanted me.”

