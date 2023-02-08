Confirmed XI: Rashford, Garnacho & Weghorst lead the attack against Leeds; Pellistri, Iqbal & Mainoo on the bench

Manchester United welcome Leeds United to the Theatre of Dreams this evening in the Premier League; the first of two meetings between the two clubs this week with United travelling to Elland Road to face them, once again in the Premier League on Sunday. United are in great form this season – winning their last 13 matches in all competitions at Old Trafford, undefeated in the last 15 at home in total. Leeds have not won in the Premier League for two months.

Erik ten Hag has rejuvenated United this season, despite the opening two matches of the Premier League season which saw United beaten by both Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford. United’s fortunes then turned with the club rising into the top four of the Premier League, reaching the Carabao Cup final – facing Newcastle United, the fifth round in the Emirates FA Cup, facing West Ham United and the play off stage of the UEFA Europa League, facing Barcelona.

Leeds have just sacked manager Jesse Marsch and will be seeking to hire a manager that will give longevity to the club rather than a stop gap for the remainder of the season. The new manager bounce could rejuvenate Leeds but that is not going to stop United from showing their current form. Yes, Casemiro’s suspension for the next three domestic fixtures will be a big blow but Ten Hag will have in mind a way to overcome that. United will rise against Leeds.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

Sabitzer, Fred;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Weghorst

Substitutes

Heaton; Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Pellistri, Iqbal, Mainoo; Sancho, Elanga

Leeds United

Meslier;

Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk;

Adams, McKennie;

Sinisterra, Harrison, Gnonto;

Bamford

Substitutes

Robles, Firpo, Kristensen, Aaronson, Gyabi, Summerville, Greenwood, Joseph, Rutter

United and Leeds have met 28 times in the Premier League with United winning 16 matches, drawing eight matches and Leeds winning four. United have scored 50 goals, winning one penalty, scoring it. Leeds have scored 22 goals, winning no penalties. Last season United beat Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford with Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick, also winning 4-2 at Elland Road. Those matches were played five months apart – this season, they will be played four days apart.

United have kept 14 clean sheets with Leeds keeping six. Discipline has been an issue in this fixture with United players shown 39 yellow cards and no red cards and Leeds players shown 58 yellow cards and two red cards. noted are in great form at Old Trafford, winning their last 13 matches in all competitions in a row at the Theatre of Dreams but their undefeated record at home extends a further two to 15. Erik ten Hag has helped United achieve something so far this season.

Freddie Goodwin, Joe Jordan, Johnny Giles, Gordon McQueen, Brian Greenhoff, Gordon Strachan, Arthur Graham, Denis Irwin, Eric Cantona, Lee Sharpe, Rio Ferdinand, Danny Pugh, Alan Smith, Liam Miller, Scott Wootton, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Daniel James have all played for United and Leeds. Cantona will be the one that jumps out here (no pun intended) but the likes of Greenhoff, Jordan, Giles, Strachan, Irwin, Sharpe, Ferdinand and Smith have all carried their own.

Written by John Walker