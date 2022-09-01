Confirmed XI: Rashford, Sancho & Elanga start; Ronaldo & Casemiro on the bench against Leicester

Manchester United will travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City in the Premier League this evening. Erik Ten Hag’s side have won their last two matches in the league, beating Liverpool 2-1 and Southampton 1-0 after a poor start to the season.

Brendan Rodger’s Leicester side seem to have lost some character this season, still winless in the Premier League and sitting where United once were at the bottom of the Premier League table. It could turn into a bad season for Leicester if they don’t start getting results.

Ahead of the Tuesday and Wednesday evening fixtures, United sit eighth in the Premier League table which is a big difference to where they were after the defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford which saw United start their worst season since the 1992/93 Premier League season.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia;

McTominay, Eriksen;

Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga;

Rashford

Substitutes

Heaton, Kovar; Lindelof, Maguire; Fred, Casemiro, van de Beek, Garnacho; Ronaldo

Leicester City

Ward;

Justin, Soumare, Evans, Thomas;

Ndidi;

Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes;

Vardy

Substitutes

Iversen; Soyuncu, Castagne; Albrighton, Praet, Brunt; Iheanacho, Perez, Daka

United and Leicester have met 32 times in the Premier League with United winning 19 matches, drawing nine matches and Leicester winning four. United have scored 66 goals, winning four penalties, scoring three. Leicester have scored 31 goals, winning two penalties, scoring both.

United have kept 14 clean sheets with Leicester keeping two. Discipline has been an issue in this fixture with United players shown 43 yellow cards and one red card and Leicester players shown 37 yellow cards and three red cards. Can United make it three wins in three?

John Curtis, Mark Robins, Danny Drinkwater, Matty James, Ron-Robert Zieler, Colin Gibson, Robbie Savage, Keith Gillespie, Ritchie De Laet, Tom Cleverley, Jonny Evans, Tom Lawrence, Michael Keane, Jesse Lingard, Nick Powell, Danny Simpson and Harry Maguire have played for both clubs.

Written by John Walker