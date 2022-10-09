Ratings: Ronaldo and Antony gave United victory over Everton; Martinez & Casemiro made an impact

Manchester United beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League. Alex Iwobi opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the match by Antony equalised ten minutes later. Cristiano Ronaldo replaced the injured Anthony Martial before scoring his 700th club career goal.

It was a mixed start for United against Everton with neither side pushing to dominate from the start. However, in the fifth minute of the match Casemiro lost the ball which resulted in Alex Iwobi opening the scoring for Everton with Frank Lampard celebrating like he won the Champions League in 2008.

Three minutes after the goal Christian Eriksen had an attempt blocked after Antony played the ball into him. A minute later, Diogo Dalot saw his attempt blocked with Antony playing the ball into him too. United were working towards something.

In the 15th minute of the match Antony scored his third goal of the season, his third in consecutive Premier League matches, assisted by Anthony Martial, cancelling out Everton’s earlier goal. United were back in the match and pushing for this victory.

Five minutes after United equalised, Eriksen had another shot on goal, which was saved by Jordan Pickford this time. United then won a corner, which was conceded by Séamus Coleman. Antony had his shot blocked seeking to get another goal to put United ahead.

In the 23rd minute Bruno Fernandes was caught offside after Casemiro tried to play him through on goal. Six minutes later Cristiano Ronaldo replaced Anthony Martial because of an injury, which was a blow for United. Ronaldo would need to find that elusive 700th club career goal this evening.

Fernandes was caught offside again on the half hour after Luke Shaw tried to play him through on goal. Seven minutes later Ronaldo was also caught offside after Marcus Rashford tried to get him through on goal. Four minutes later Ronaldo had an attempt on goal saved.

In the 42nd minute, Casemiro rushed though on goal, missing the target. Two minutes later, United were in front through Ronaldo with that 700th club career goal in the bag. Casemiro provided the assist with Ronaldo celebrating. At the end of the have it was 2-1 to United.

At the start of the second half there were not substitutions for either team. Amadou Onana became the first player to be booked in the match for a bad foul in the 51st minute. Two minutes later, Casemiro had an attempt on goal, missing the target.

Five minutes later Ronaldo had another shot on goal, this time he missed the target after being played in by Casemiro. Coleman had a chance on goal just after the hour but he missed the target. Anthony Gordon was then booked – minutes later replaced by Dwight McNeil.

In the 71st minute, Onana missed the target with a headed attempt, failing to get Everton back into the match. United really needed to grab this match by the scruff of the neck and get a third goal based on what has happened between these two teams in the past few seasons.

Rashford was caught offside in the 72nd minute after Shaw played a through ball. Eriksen then had a shot on goal two minutes later but he missed the target. Rashford then had another chance, missing the target. United needed to be more clinical in front of goal to get this hard-fought victory.

Lampard then made a double substitution with James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin replacing Coleman and Idrissa Gueye in the 75th and 76th minutes. United scored their third goal in the 81st minute through Rashford but it was ruled out for a handball – ball to hand and quite harsh.

Ten Hag made his second substitution in the 83rd minute with Scott McTominay replacing Eriksen. Salomón Rondón replaced Neal Maupay a minute later and McTominay had his name in the book in the 85th minute, earning a suspension against Newcastle United next weekend.

Everton then tried to get that equaliser, pushing United in the last few minutes of the 90 before it was announced that four minutes were to be played at the end of the match. United needed to be at the very top of their defensive game now to not let these three points slip away.

Ten Hag made a third substitution in added time with Raphael Varane replaced Anthony, adding another defensive head at the back defending this lead. The whistle was blown and United had the points in the bag. Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford lies ahead on Thursday evening.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: The Spanish goalkeeper had little chance to stop Iwobi from scoring in the fifth minute. He came out of his area to clear danger and made some very important saves late on in the match. Garner’s cross into the box would have caused problems. ★★★★★★★

Diogo Dalot: Sloppy at times but that led to United’s equaliser, somewhat inadvertently. Dealt with Gray well and contributed to the victory. He will need competition at the right-back position to truly kick on and make this position his own. ★★★★★★★

Victor Lindelof: Maupay did not test him enough in what was one of the easiest matches at Goodison Park for the Swede. He was a lot steadier alongside Martinez than he was against Omonia on Thursday evening. Perhaps he will ge a break this Thursday? ★★★★★★★

Lisandro Martinez: It is great having a player that does not unravel under pressure in the centre of the defence. Was adventurous on the ball and created a lot of time for himself, especially against Maupay. Maintained his strength as Calvert-Lewin came on. ★★★★★★★★

Luke Shaw: Attacked a lot of the match but his output on those attacks was not good enough. In time, when he gets more minutes under his belt this season, perhaps he will show the for he showed the season before last? He did improve a little in this match. ★★★★★★

Casemiro: Started the match poorly by losing the ball in the fifth minute which resulted in Iwobi opening the scoring. However, the Brazilian dug deep and made a big impact in the match. He got his first assist for Ronaldo’s 700th club career goal. ★★★★★★★

Christian Eriksen: He was the glue to many of United’s attacks. His performances have been a little off in recent matches, but that is to be expected, especially with postponed matches. Had a few shots on goal and did what he needed to do. Replaced by McTominay. ★★★★★★★

Antony: Bagged his third goal of the season, scoring in all three of his Premier League appearances so far this season. There are people that feel he does nothing but his left foot is a killer for goalscoring. I hope he keeps this form up. Replaced by Varane. ★★★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: He was effective at times playing behind the striker and in time, he will start to bag the goal he is working towards. He played well taking advantage of Gueye’s error, turning defence into attack for United in the equaliser. ★★★★★★

Marcus Rashford: Played a good game and had chances that he perhaps should have taken a lot better. Had the ball in the back of the net for United’s third of the match but VAR ruled it out for a hand ball, which was more ball to hand. ★★★★★★★

Anthony Martial: The Frenchman got his second assist of the season playing the ball into Antony to get the equaliser ten minutes after Everton opened the scoring. Cristiano Ronaldo was warming up for about ten minutes or so before he replaced him because of injury. ★★★★★

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo: Replaced Martial 29′. Scored that elusive 700th club career goal 15 minutes after replacing Martial. Now that is out of the way, the Portuguese forward will be seeking to bag more goal this season. He played well and had quite a few chances on goal. ★★★★★★★

Scott McTominay: Replaced Eriksen 83′. Came on and was booked two minutes later, his fifth of the season resulting in a suspension against Newcastle United. Not the best thing to do but it was coming at some stage. United have depth in the midfield this season though. ★★★★★

Raphael Varane: Replaced Antony 90+3′. Came on at the death of the match to up the numbers in defence. Produced a great header to deny Everton a chance to equalise and helped United run down the clock to earn the three points on offer. ★★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Alex Iwobi 5′; Antony 15′, Cristiano Ronaldo 44′

Assists: Anthony Martial 15′, Casemiro 44′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Erikson (McTominay 84′); Antony (Varane 90+3′), Fernandez, Rashford; Martial (Ronaldo 29′)

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Malacia; Fred, Pellistri; Sancho, Elanga

Bookings: Amadou Onana 51′, Anthony Gordon 63′; Scott McTominay 85′

Written by John Walker