Confirmed XI: Martial, Rashford, Fernandes & Antony start against Everton; Ronaldo & Varane on the bench

9 October 2022

Manchester United will travel the 33 miles to Goodison Park to take on Everton in the Premier League this evening. It will be the first time this season that United have kicked off at 7pm on a Sunday – hopefully not the first of many. Thursday and Sunday matches are a pain.

Erik ten Hag’s side beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening in Cyprus with Marcus Rashford scoring a brace and Anthony Martial scoring his third goal of the season in just 103 minutes of action so far. A win is much-needed in this fixture.

Everton last played on Saturday 1 October where they beat Southampton 2-1 with Connor Coady and Dwight McNeil scoring the goals. Frank Lampard’s side have been in good form this season, having more draws than wins (four to two), also losing two matches so far this season.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Erikson;

Antony, Fernandez, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes

Heaton; Malacia, Varane; Fred, Pellistri, McTominay; Ronaldo, Sancho, Elanga

Everton

Pickford;

Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, MyKolenko;

Onana, Gueye, Iwobi;

Gray, Maupay, Gordon

Substitutes

Begovic; Keane, Vinagre, John; McNeil, Davies, Garner; Calvert-Lewin, Rondon

United and Everton have met 60 times in the Premier League. United have won 37 times, drawing 13 times with Everton winning 10 times. United have scored 109 goals, winning five penalties, scoring four of them. Everton have scored 59 goals, winning four penalties, scoring three.

United have kept a total of 24 clean sheets with Everton keeping just ten. There have been some disciplinary issues with United players shown 79 yellow cards and two red cards. Everton players have been shown 111 yellow cards and three red cards.

Mark Hughes, Andrei Kanchelskis, John O’Kane, Phil Neville, Jesper Blomqvist, Wayne Rooney, Tim Howard, Louis Saha, Darron Gibson, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Keane, Tom Cleverley, Romelu Lukaku, Morgan Schneiderlin and Donny van de Beek have played for both United and Everton.

