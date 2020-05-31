Manchester United speculation is affecting Jadon Sancho, says BVB assistant coach

Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho has been affected by the speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League, according to Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Edin Terzic. The England winger return to his clubs starting XI as they beat Bundesliga strugglers SC Paderborn 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Sancho himself scored a hat-trick in the match, getting booked for a political message written on his shirt after his first goal, which was Dortmund’s second goal of the game. Sancho was previously named as a substitute in the three previous matches after the resumption of the league following the coronavirus pandemic.

Sancho has had a great season in the Bundesliga so far this season, scoring 20 goals and 20 assists after making 39 appearances in the Bundesliga, DFL-Supercup, DFB-Pokal and the UEFA Champions League – being involved in more goals, at this moment in time, than appearances, which is a good sign of the players ability.

Sancho’s assistant coach, Edin Terzic spoke to Turkish media outlet, TRT Spor ahead of Sunday’s match against relegation candidates Paderborn, talking about how the speculation linking Sancho to United is affecting the player. Possibly because of him not starting in the three precious matches, however, the player responded well. Terzic said:

“He’s a young player and is one of our most important players. “I have to say that, the transfer speculations are affecting him. “We have to support him in a positive way. I want all of our players to be happy.”

It is good to see an assistant coach seemingly protecting the player, speaking about the speculation and that the fact he’s only 20, so is going to feel the pressure. However, that said, at United he will see a lot more pressure than this as the media tend to do a lot of writing about any player at the Old Trafford club, causing most of the time unwanted speculation .

United have seemingly emerged as the frontrunners for Sancho this summer, but Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are all said to be interested in the player. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will see Sancho as the player to play on the right-wing for the club, a position that has been a problem at the club. Sancho’s teammate, Thomas Delaney, also said:

“With that talent comes a lot of pressure, and I think he slowly starts to feel that from the England national team and clubs surrounding him now. “Up until this point he’s been a talent performing very well, performing better than what he is expected to do. “But there was always going to be a next step, and that’s going to be interesting – the next step in his career and his development.”

It would seem, that despite playing Bundesliga strugglers on Sunday afternoon, Sancho has not been feeling the pressure, seemingly loving his performance against the club at the bottom of the table. It was a bad start for Dortmund, not scoring in the first half of the game but six second half goals saw the club secure their position as second in the league.

