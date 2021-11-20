Menu

Confirmed XI: Ronaldo, Sancho, Fernandes and Rashford lead the attack against Watford; Van de Beek on the bench

20 November 2021
MacFinder

Manchester United return to Premier League action this afternoon as they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford. A fortnight after the terrible 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be seeking to get back to winning ways in the league after a poor record in their last six Premier League matches, winning once, drawing once and losing four times. United have a fair few problems to solve at a time when the manager is under a lot of pressure. He has weathered it at this time and looks set to continue as the manager of the club and until that changes, he will be backed by myself.

Watford are not in good form this season, losing four, drawing once and winning once in their last six matches, sitting 17th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone. United, at the time of writing, sit in sixth place in the league, three points from fifth, five points from fourth, six points from second and third position but nine points from the summit of the table. Had United won at least two of the matches they lost, they would be up there with the likes of Manchester City, West Ham United and Liverpool with them all having a better season that United at this point and United in dire straits.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

Matic, McTominay;

Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Ronaldo

Substitutes:

Heaton; Bailly, Dalot, Telles; Mata, Lingard, Fred, Van de Beek; Martial

Watford:

Foster;

Femenia, Cathcart, Nkoulou, Masina;

Sissoko;

Sarr, Louza, Cleverley, Dennis;

King

Substitutes:

Bachmann; Ngakia, Rose, Troost-Ekong; Gosling, Tufan; Pedro, Fletcher, Hernandez

United and Watford have met a total of 14 times in the history of the Premier League. United have won 12 times, drawn zero times with Watford winning the remaining two times. United have scored 31 goals, winning two penalties and scoring both of them. Watford have scored 14 goals, winning four penalty and scoring all of them. United have kept a total of five clean sheets, with Watford keeping one. United players have been shown 21 yellow cards and two red cards with Watford players being shown 24 yellow cards and two red cards. This will be a big match for both teams who are under pressure at this time.

Watford have five former United players in their squad at this time with Ben Foster, Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Joshua King and Ashley Fletcher all coming through the academy at the Old Trafford club before leaving for pastures new. Ashley Young played for Watford before heading to Aston Villa, with him leaving for United from the Birmingham club. Danny Webber, Chris Eagles, James Garner, Reece Brown, Tomasz Kuszczak, Danny Drinkwater, Cathcart, Cleverley, Foster, Eagles, Webber and Jimmy Davies were all loaned to the club as youth players. Odion Ighalo and Danny Welbeck also played for Watford.

Written by John Walker

Predicted XI: [4-1-4-1] Ronaldo, Rashford, Fernandes, Van de Beek and Sancho to lead United's attack at Watford?

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Robin van Persie heaps praise on Mason Greenwood, who has been likened to the Dutchman

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
13 August 2020

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has heaped praise on forward Mason Greenwood after his great start to his career at the club this season. The Dutchma… Read more

Tactical Analysis: A Game of Two Halves – Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester United

FeatureFirst TeamManagersOpinionTactical Analysis 0
12 April 2021

Manchester United gained an important three points against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, in a game which typified both teams’ campaigns this season. United prior to t… Read more

Marcos Rojo likely to return to Manchester United after loan spell with Estudiantes – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
1 June 2020

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is likely to return to the Old Trafford club after his loan spell with Argentinian side, Estudiantes has expired, according to t… Read more

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, Rashford, Greenwood and Pereira start against Newcastle; Pogba on the bench

FeatureFirst TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
26 December 2019

Manchester United are back in Premier League action at Old Trafford this evening as they face Newcastle United. It will be the second time that Amazon Prime has broadc… Read more

copyright: JW