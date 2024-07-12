Manchester United given five extra days to secure the signing of Spain star Dani Olmo with Liverpool in wait

The 26-year-old would add something to United's attack this summer

Manchester United and other clubs in pursuit of Spain and RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo have been given five extra days to complete a deal to sign the 26-year-old this summer. His £55 million release clause has been extended because of Spain’s run in Euro 2024.

The RB Leipzig star has netted in all three of Spain’s knockout matches in the tournament in Germany this summer and because of his form for club and country, is touted by many clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool – he could be Premier League bound.

Olmo’s release clause was due to expire on Monday but with the final of Euro 2024 in Berlin on Sunday evening, Leipzig have given five extra days to get it activated, which is a good decision as no player is going to agree to a transfer when representing their country ahead of a final.

Manchester City showed some interested in the Spaniard last summer but they opted to sign Jeremy Doku for £55 million instead. It has been suggested that City are no longer looking at Olmo, which gives Liverpool and United a chance to sign the Spaniard, who is a decent player.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also interested in the 26-year-old so it could be an interesting summer for all concerned, especially if Olmo continues his form and scores for Spain in the final against England on Sunday. It could give a club a good player for a decent transfer fee.

The 26-year-olds contract at Leipzig is set to expire in the summer of 2027, by them he would be approaching 30 years of age, so this summer could be a good chance for United to get a good midfielder to add to their squad. Creativity was a problem for United last season.

For Leipzig last season, Olmo made a total of 25 appearances for the Bundesliga club, scoring eight goals and five assists in all competitions. United could do with that kind of creativity to feed Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee with assists during the 2024/25 season, which would be good to see.

In all probability, with Olmo linked to United previously, when he was younger, this could be one of those links that sets up many ‘United miss out on Olmo’ articles, especially if he signs for Liverpool. United have an age cap of 25, according to earlier reports in the summer, so this is strange.

