Matthijs de Ligt wants to join Manchester United imminently and will take a pay cut to do so – reports

The 24-year-old could become the second Dutchman to sign for United this summer

11 July 2024

Matthijs de Ligt wants to join Manchester United imminently, according to reports. The 24-year-old Netherlands international has asked his club, Bayern Munich to sort out his transfer to Old Trafford. United were interested in the player the summer he ended up signing for Juventus.

The Dutch defender is a top target for compatriot Erik ten Hag this summer as he looked to rebuild the defence after their terrible season of conceded goals and injuries galore. United needed to strengthen the defence anyway with the departure of Raphael Varane earlier in the summer.

The 24-year-old played under Ten Hag at Ajax earlier in his career and despite his relatively young age, he seems to have been around in he footballing world for many years already, which adds to his experience and what he would bring to United, should this transfer get completed.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has now claimed that de Ligt wants to sign for United with “immediate effect.” He also confirmed that Bayern Munich has been told of the wishes of the player and advanced talks have taken place although a deal has not yet been completed.

There is a verbal agreement between United and de Ligt regarding a long-term contract at the Theatre of Dreams. United will have to strike a deal with Bayern, who they have dealt with in the past to get the deal across the line. United look to be on the way to signing a second Dutchman.

De Ligt will bring some great experience to this United backline, which could do with the experience after losing Varane this summer s a free agent. Lisandro Martinez will be seeking a new partner at the Old Trafford club with Jarrad Branthwaite also in the midst of things regarding a transfer.

The likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire could have no future at United come the end of the summer, which could see United cash in on the two players whose contracts expire in the summer of 2025 with Maguire having the option of a further year to be added to his contract.

Should United sign de Ligt this summer, it will almost certainly see them tempting the water for Branthwaite once again this summer with two bids place – both of them rejected by Everton. It is only a matter of time before United reach the level that Everton will be wanting for the 22-year-old.

