Joshua Zirkzee’s move to Manchester United given the ‘here we go’ from Fabrizio Romano

United agree deal for Zirkzee with contract to be signed until the summer of 2029

11 July 2024 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Joshua Zirkzee’s move to Manchester United given the ‘here we go’ from Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Bologna and Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer. Italian journalist Fabrizio Roman has given the three words that United supporters will have been looking for this summer only hours after the Netherlands lose to England.

Romano confirmed on his X (formerly Twitter) account those three words – ‘Here We Go‘. He has stated that United have signed the 23-year-old with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2029. United were deciding whether to trigger his £34 million release clause or structure a deal.

Romano has confirmed that United decided not to trigger the £34 million release clause, instead paying slightly more that the release clause, which was €40 million, structuring the payments over a three year period, which will be more beneficial for United after years of Glazernomics.

Zirkzee played a total of 37 matches for Bologna last season, scoring 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions. United will have great competition for Rasmus Hojlund next season but will also have a strike partner for him, should United opt to change their formation with two strikers.

This move by United came as soon as it was suggested last week, that United would pounce as soon as the Netherlands had been knocked out of Euro 2024, which happened on Wednesday evening after England beat them 2-1 in Dortmund with Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins scoring for England.

England will face Spain in the final of Euro 2024 in Berlin on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, Zirkzee will need to fly into Manchester where he will undergo a medical to conclude his move to United this summer, then he will have a holiday before linking up with United later in the summer.

It is unlikely that Zirkzee, or any new signing for the club that participated in either Euro 2024 or Copa America, will play any part in the early matches of pre-season with United facing Rosenborg in Norway on Monday and Rangers in in Edinburgh a week on Saturday.

United will then travel to the United States of America where they will face Arsenal at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Real Betis at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California and Liverpool at the Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2194 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Preview: Ten Hag to stick with Kambwala & Maguire against Bournemouth? Youth to be implemented into the squad?

11 April 2024 editor First Team, Managers, Match Previews, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: Ten Hag to stick with Kambwala & Maguire against Bournemouth? Youth to be implemented into the squad?

Bournemouth -v- Manchester United Premier League Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Saturday 13 April 2023, KO 17:30 BST Manchester United travel to the South Coast to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on […]

Feature

Preview: United need to show the same spirit from Spurs victory against Atletico

14 March 2022 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Previews, News, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: United need to show the same spirit from Spurs victory against Atletico

Manchester United -v- Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Old Trafford, Manchester Tuesday 15 March 2022, KO 20:00 GMT Referee: Slavko Vinčić – Assistants: Tomaž Klančnik, Andraž Kovačič Fourth Official: Rade Obrenovič VAR: Marco Fritz – Assistant VAR: Jure Praprotnik […]

Feature

Five key positives Manchester United can take from the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era

23 November 2021 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on Five key positives Manchester United can take from the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era

Saturday’s awful 4-1 loss to Watford sealed the fate of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the club announcing the managers departure early on Sunday morning.  For most fans, this announcement was met with conflicting emotions; on the one […]