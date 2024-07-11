Joshua Zirkzee’s move to Manchester United given the ‘here we go’ from Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Bologna and Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer. Italian journalist Fabrizio Roman has given the three words that United supporters will have been looking for this summer only hours after the Netherlands lose to England.

Romano confirmed on his X (formerly Twitter) account those three words – ‘Here We Go‘. He has stated that United have signed the 23-year-old with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2029. United were deciding whether to trigger his £34 million release clause or structure a deal.

Romano has confirmed that United decided not to trigger the £34 million release clause, instead paying slightly more that the release clause, which was €40 million, structuring the payments over a three year period, which will be more beneficial for United after years of Glazernomics.

Zirkzee played a total of 37 matches for Bologna last season, scoring 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions. United will have great competition for Rasmus Hojlund next season but will also have a strike partner for him, should United opt to change their formation with two strikers.

This move by United came as soon as it was suggested last week, that United would pounce as soon as the Netherlands had been knocked out of Euro 2024, which happened on Wednesday evening after England beat them 2-1 in Dortmund with Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins scoring for England.

England will face Spain in the final of Euro 2024 in Berlin on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, Zirkzee will need to fly into Manchester where he will undergo a medical to conclude his move to United this summer, then he will have a holiday before linking up with United later in the summer.

It is unlikely that Zirkzee, or any new signing for the club that participated in either Euro 2024 or Copa America, will play any part in the early matches of pre-season with United facing Rosenborg in Norway on Monday and Rangers in in Edinburgh a week on Saturday.

United will then travel to the United States of America where they will face Arsenal at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Real Betis at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California and Liverpool at the Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Written by Paul

