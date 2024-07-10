Joshua Zirkzee is exactly what Erik ten Hag needs at Manchester United as transfer nears completion

United need a prolific goalscorer and could get that with both Zirkzee and Hojlund

10 July 2024 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Joshua Zirkzee is exactly what Erik ten Hag needs at Manchester United as transfer nears completion

Manchester United supporters will be hoping that Erik ten Hag’s imminent signing Joshua Zirkzee will be more like Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robin van Persie rather than Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst. United have been hit and miss when it comes to Dutch strikers at the club.

Some suggest that Zirkzee, 23 has not proven himself at the top level to play for United, whilst others suggest that he is a player that Ten Hag needs at the club to get the best out of his attacking line. Rasmus Hojlund signed for United last summer and took time to settle at his new club.

United are expected to pay the £34 million release clause to Bologna for the Dutch strikers services this summer but will also be expected to pay upwards of £12 million to agent Kia Joorabchian, which means this transfer will be a sizeable one for the Old Trafford club. But still good business.

If the transfer gets across the line, Zirkzee would arrive at the Theatre of Dreams with one good season behind him, much like that of Hojlund – both of them starring in Serie A with Bologna (Kirkzee) and Atalanta (Hojlund). It will be much harder in the Premier League.

Zirkzee scored 12 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances for Bologna last season, which is admirable but not brilliant. He will need massive improvement in the step up to the Premier League – could will be something the 23-year-old will thrive in because of the pace of the game.

In his final season in Italy before signing for United, Hojlund scored 16 goals and seven assists in the 2022/23 season for both Atalanta and Sturm Graz – a feat he achieved for United last season when he scored 16 goals and two assists for United in all competitions. Consistency for Hojlund.

Zirkzee is not a traditional number nine, just like Hojlund. The Dutchman can be seen dropping in to link play and can jump onto through balls, which is something United need from attacking players. Players all over the pitch can score goals for United but Zirkzee and Hojlund could combine well.

United could do with a van Nistelrooy or van Persie type player at Old Trafford this summer, but a forward line that consisted of Zirkzee and Hojlund could be just as threatening, providing Ten Hag is going to make the changes to his formation, which could actually come from above him this season.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2192 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Manchester United to make transfer bid for Bayern Munich’s French midfielder – reports

17 May 2020 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United to make transfer bid for Bayern Munich’s French midfielder – reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a fresh approach for Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, according to reports. It is reported that United tried to sign the player on loan in January, which was […]

First Team

Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Hojlund, Garnacho, Fernandes & Rashford to lead the line against Chelsea? Mount, Eriksen & McTominay on the bench?

2 April 2024 editor First Team, Managers, Match Previews, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Hojlund, Garnacho, Fernandes & Rashford to lead the line against Chelsea? Mount, Eriksen & McTominay on the bench?

Manchester United travel to London to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday evening. United manager Erik ten Hag will be seeking a change in fortunes for his side, who should welcome some players […]

Feature

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, Rashford, Greenwood and Mata start against Partizan Belgrade

7 November 2019 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, Rashford, Greenwood and Mata start against Partizan Belgrade

Manchester United will be back in UEFA Europa League action this evening as they welcome Partizan Belgrade to Old Trafford. A fortnight ago, United beat Partizan in Belgrade 1-0 with Anthony Martial scoring a penalty […]